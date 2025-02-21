  • home icon
  • Sidney Crosby makes his feelings known about handing 4 Nations final trophy to Brad Marchand

Sidney Crosby makes his feelings known about handing 4 Nations final trophy to Brad Marchand

By Jackson Weber
Modified Feb 21, 2025 18:06 GMT
NHL: 4 Nations Face Off-Championship Game - Source: Imagn
Sidney Crosby makes his feelings known about handing 4 Nations final trophy to Brad Marchand. (Credits: IMAGN)

Sidney Crosby and Brad Marchand have won together again. Crosby (37) and Marchand (36), natives of Novia Scotia, Halifax, were the two oldest players on the team, yet they were still major factors in Canada's win in the 4 Nations Face-Off.

After captain Sidney Crosby lifted the trophy, he handed it off to Brad Marchand, who then passed it on to Drew Doughty. This was a remarkable scene for Canadian hockey fans and players as Doughty, Crosby and Marchand are the only players from Canada's 2016 World Cup-winning roster still playing for the national team.

"Sid the Kid" was asked about the moment in his postgame media availability and why he gave Marchand the trophy first. Boston Bruins writer Bridgette Proulx shared his response on X (formerly Twitter).

"We were in Boston, he was an older guy. I'd say him or Dewy (Drew Doughty) would be the two that I'd probably hand it off too. Him being in his home building here, and being right next to me worked out well," Crosby said.
Crosby is known to plan for the person to whom he will pass the trophy first after winning a tournament or the Stanley Cup. In 2016, he handed the Stanley Cup to Trevor Daley, a vital member of the Penguins' defense, who unfortunately faced an injury late in the postseason. The following year, in 2017, he gave it to Ron Hainsey, who, at 35 years old, had never participated in a playoff game until that season.

Sidney Crosby had a great tournament for Team Canada

At 37 years old and playing through an upper-body injury, Sidney Crosby was still one of Canada's best players at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

The Penguins superstar registered five points (one goal, four assists) in four games en route to winning the 4 Nations Cup. He finished in a tie for second in tournament scoring with Connor McDavid (five points), behind only Zachary Werenski (six points) of Team USA.

Canada's captain added to his already decorated resume at the international level.

Crosby has built incredible success and an unforgettable legacy as a member of Team Canada. We now look forward to the 2026 Olympics, where "Sid the Kid" will likely again lead his country into battle as the team captain.

Sidney Crosby will return to Pittsburgh to finish off his 20th NHL season with the Penguins as they take on the Washington Capitals on Saturday afternoon at PPG Paints Arena. The puck drops at 3 p.m. EST.

