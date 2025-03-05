Sidney Crosby makes feelings known about Nathan MacKinnon "selling himself short" by hailing Connor McDavid as the best hockey player

Sidney Crosby has always been careful when talking about the NHL’s top players. Before facing the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday, he was asked about Nathan MacKinnon’s view on Connor McDavid. On February 20, MacKinnon called McDavid the best player, saying his skill was clear.

"There's a long, long list [of reasons why Connor McDavid is the best player in the world]...," MacKinnon said.

Crosby did not disagree but said MacKinnon does not need to promote himself. He lets his play speak for him. During the Penguins media scrum, a media member asked Crosby if MacKinnon was "selling himself short" by calling McDavid the best player, to which he replied:

"I think he's not someone who's going to announce that he's the best. I think he tries to let his actions speak for that."

Crosby mentioned McDavid, MacKinnon and Nikita Kucherov are always part of the discussion for the best player. Since Crosby trains with MacKinnon in the summer, he sees his talent up close. He called MacKinnon an incredible player and appreciates what he brings to the game.

"Between those two guys, Kucherov, and they're always the three guys that are amongst the talks when you're having that conversation. I probably have an appreciation (for MacKinnon), just because I see it firsthand all summer. He's an incredible player. And that group of guys is pretty amazing. I got to spend 10 days with two of them. So it was fun to see that," Crosby said.

MacKinnon has been in the spotlight after winning MVP in the 4 Nations Face-Off. He helped Team Canada win while playing with Crosby.

Sidney Crosby enjoyed playing with MacKinnon but admitted keeping up with his speed was hard.

"It was fun. We played World Championships 10 years prior, so it's been a while. Still the chance to play with him, and yeah, just trying to catch up to him, basically, you know, playing the wing, dishing it to him, and then having to get up in the play wasn't easy. But, you know, he's an unbelievable player, and obviously I see that all summer, but it was nice to play with him," Crosby added.

Their success in the 4 Nations led to more talk about a possible NHL reunion of the two Nova Scotians playing together in the NHL. However, a trade is unlikely.

Auston Matthews praised Sidney Crosby after Leafs' win on Sunday

Auston Matthews praised Sidney Crosby after the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 6-5 overtime win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday. He called Crosby one of the best players in the league. Matthews said Crosby plays at a high level every season.

"Yeah, I mean, he’s still one of the best players in the league and a guy that’s tough to play against on any given night. There’s a reason he is who he is. No matter what season he’s playing in, he’s still at the top of his game in my opinion. It’s always a challenge," Matthews said.

Sidney Crosby had a goal and an assist in the game. His goal was the 611th of his career, which helped him pass Bobby Hull (610) for 18th place on the NHL’s all-time list.

