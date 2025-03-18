Sidney Crosby makes his feelings known on Penguins going to Sweden for 2025 NHL Global Series games

It was announced on Tuesday that Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins will head to Sweden to participate in the 2025 NHL Global Series. The Penguins will take on the Nashville Predators next season in Stockholm on Nov. 14 and 16.

The 2024 NHL Global Series saw the New Jersey Devils and Buffalo Sabres face off in Prague, Czechia, followed by the Florida Panthers and Dallas Stars' clash in Tampere, Finland.

The 2025 games will feature a plethora of marquee players including Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Steven Stamkos, Roman Josi, Filip Forsberg and Erik Karlsson, among others.

Pittsburgh's captain spoke to team reporter Michelle Crechiolo and shared his excitement for next season's trip to Sweden. PensInsideScoop tweeted his comments on X.

"It’s a great experience for the team and for the fans, too, to see teams that they wouldn't typically have the opportunity to see – along with some locals with Raks (Rickard Rakell) and Karl (Erik Karlsson)," Crosby said. "It’s really nice."

Crosby and the Penguins last played internationally when they opened their 2008-09 regular season in Stockholm, Sweden with two games against the Ottawa Senators. Crosby registered two points (two assists) in the two overseas games, en route to a 103-point campaign and a Stanley Cup title. He is known to be superstitious, so he'll hope that another trip to Sweden will result in a magical season for the Penguins.

Crosby's Swedish teammates are thrilled for the opportunity to play in their home country

Sidney Crosby is not the only Pittsburgh Penguin excited to play in the 2025 NHL Global Series.

Star players Rickard Rakell and Erik Karlsson are natives of Sweden and can't wait to host their teammates and treat them to some hometown food.

"It's an excuse to show everyone about the things that we talk about on a daily basis about our own country," Karlsson said on Tuesday, via Pens Inside Scoop.

"I'm looking forward to it. I'm going to take them on a culinary experience," Rakell said.

Rakell and Karlsson were integral parts of Team Sweden at the 4 Nations Face-Off and will likely get to represent their country again at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan.

The Penguins will continue the 2024-25 season as they host the New York Islanders on Tuesday. The puck drops at 7 p.m. EST at PPG Paints Arena.

