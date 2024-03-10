Sidney Crosby on Pens' playoff chances after loss to Bruins

Following a disheartening 5-1 defeat at the hands of the Boston Bruins, Sidney Crosby, the captain of the Pittsburgh Penguins, reflected on his team's prospects for making the playoffs.

With the Penguins currently positioned seventh in the Metropolitan Division with 64 points and a record of 28-26-8, their playoff hopes seem far-fetched. To secure a spot in the postseason, they need to win at least 15 of their remaining 20 games. The New York Rangers and Carolina Hurricanes are currently occupying the first and second positions in the Metropolitan Division with 86 and 82 points, respectively.

So, the Pens seriously need to put every inch of their effort into keeping their playoff hopes alive.

Sidney Crosby, known for his leadership both on and off the ice, emphasized the importance of maintaining a resilient attitude in the face of adversity:

"It's a lot of work to get there, but we've just got to find a way to go a game at a time at this point. You can't grab all those points at once. We've got to be ready to compete, find a way to get the next one, and build off that."

Expand Tweet

His words reflected a commitment to the grind and the understanding that every point matters in the pursuit of playoff contention.

Exploring Sidney Crosby's squad's recent performance

Despite Crosby's determination, the Penguins were unable to match the intensity of the Boston Bruins in their recent matchup. David Pastrnak's milestone of reaching 40 goals for the third consecutive season added to the Bruins' dominance.

Pavel Zacha, Brad Marchand and Jake DeBrusk also contributed to Boston's victory, leaving the Penguins with little room for error as they strive to keep their playoff dreams alive.

Defensively, the Penguins faced challenges containing the Bruins' offensive onslaught, with goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic stopping 17 shots but ultimately being unable to stem the tide. Kris Letang's lone goal for Pittsburgh proved insufficient to overcome the Bruins' commanding performance.

Looking ahead, the Penguins must regroup and refocus as they prepare to face the Edmonton Oilers. With each game growing increasingly critical, Sidney Crosby and his teammates understand the importance of maintaining composure and executing their game plan effectively.