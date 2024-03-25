Sidney Crosby receives high praise from Nathan MacKinnon after Avalanche-Penguins clash

Following the Colorado Avalanche-Pittsburgh Penguins game on Sunday, Nathan MacKinnon of the Avalanche had high praise for Sidney Crosby.

Despite his team's comeback victory, MacKinnon acknowledged Crosby's standout performance:

"I thought (Sidney Crosby) showed why he's still the best. He dominated us tonight, especially our line. We had a better third for sure, but (it took) the full team effort".

Crosby's goal and three assists contributed significantly, despite the Penguins' third consecutive loss and fourth defeat in five games.

Expand Tweet

MacKinnon's performance was noteworthy, extending his point streak to 18 games and home point streak to 34, eventually guiding the Avalanche to a 5-4 overtime triumph at the Ball Arena. His contributions added to an impressive season, with 122 points, surpassing Joe Sakic's Avalanche record set in 1995-96.

Moreover, MacKinnon's season-opening home streak of 76 points is the second-longest in NHL history, trailing only Wayne Gretzky's 40-game streak in 1988-89 with the Los Angeles Kings.

Peter Stastny's franchise record of 139 points in 1981-82 with the Quebec Nordiques remains a significant milestone.

Sidney Crosby's Penguins stumble as Avalanche stage epic comeback

The Penguins seized an early lead with Jesse Puljujarvi opening the scoring at 7:53 of the opening period, capitalizing on a loose puck in the crease. The momentum continued for Pittsburgh as Bryan Rust extended the lead at 15:11, displaying impressive puck-handling skills to beat the goaltender.

The Penguins' dominance continued into the second period, with Sidney Crosby adding to the tally at 10:47, redirecting a pass from Valtteri Puustinen into the net. Pierre-Olivier Joseph made it 4-0 just 25 seconds before the Avalanche mounted a fierce comeback.

It was initiated by Sean Walker at 16:05, who fired a wrist shot from above the right circle. Yakov Trenin narrowed the gap for the Avalanche at 19:30 of the second period, deflecting Brandon Duhaime's shot. Jonathan Drouin scored at 3:32 of the third period with a one-timer off a precise cross-ice pass from Nathan MacKinnon to make it 4-3.

The Avalanche's determination paid off as MacKinnon leveled the game at 4-4 at 15:22 of the third period, converting a one-timer from the left face-off dot, with another assist from Drouin.

The stage was set for overtime, where Jonathan Drouin sealed victory 54 seconds in, securing a thrilling 5-4 win for the Avalanche.