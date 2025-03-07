Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby reminisced about babysitting the New York Rangers' new acquisition Brendan Brisson.

Ad

On Thursday, the Rangers traded Reilly Smith to the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for forward Brendan Brisson and a third-round pick in the 2025 NHL draft.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Brendan is the son of Sidney Crosby's agent Pat Brisson. Following the trade, Brendan revealed that Crosby used to babysit him.

Crosby admitted that he babysat Brisson, recalling staying at his agent Pat's house and helping out with Brendan and his younger brother Jordy.

"Yeah, I stayed with Pat out there, and Brendan was young — he had a younger brother Jordy, too. So, yeah, I stayed there, had to chip in once in a while to help out," Crosby said.

Ad

Crosby described his babysitting style as "pretty lenient":

"I don't even know if that ... Pretty lenient I guess."

When asked about a specific memory of giving Brendan a bath in the sink after Jordy needed stitches, Crosby explained that he was helping out Pat's wife Kim at the time and was simply trying to be helpful to the family.

"Well, I think it was during a time when I was helping out Kim, and one of them went down — yeah, I was just trying to help out. Like I said, I had a nice place to stay in the summer, and they took good care of me, so I did what I was told," Crosby explained.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Pat Brisson has been Sidney Crosby's agent since he was a junior hockey player. Pat has represented Crosby since he was 14, including negotiating his contracts throughout his NHL career.

Sidney Crosby and Penguins face tough battle for wild-card

NHL: Pittsburgh Penguins at Colorado Avalanche - Source: Imagn

Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins are battling for a wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Ad

However, they face an uphill battle and are likely headed for another season without playoffs. The team sits ninth in the wild-card standings, nine points behind a playoff spot. It would mark the second consecutive year the Penguins have missed the playoffs.

Crosby, in his 20th season with the Penguins, has accumulated 68 points through 19 goals and 47 assists in 62 games. The Penguins will be up against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena next on Friday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama