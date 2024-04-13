Sidney Crosby reflects on hitting two more major NHL milestones

Sidney Crosby continues to pad his Hall of Fame resume.

On Thursday night, the Penguins captain assisted on Erik Karlsson’s overtime winner in a thrilling 6-5 win over the Detroit Red Wings.

It was Crosby’s 1000th career assist. The milestone marks a major accomplishment as he became the 14th player in league history to hit the 1,000-assist mark.

Crosby reached the milestone in 1,269 games, which is also a testament to the 36-year-old’s commitment to the game. He is also the seventh-fastest player in history to reach the mark.

But the 1,000-assist plateau wasn’t the only milestone for Sidney Crosby on Thursday night. His three-point effort put him past legend Phil Esposito for 10th place on the all-time scoring list. Crosby now sits behind all-time greats like Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux, and Joe Sakic.

In the post-game interview, Crosby said it meant a lot to be in the company of players Crosby “grew up watching.”(as per NHL.com):

"It’s something that I’m honoured to be a part of."

"To be in that company with all those players you mentioned, yeah, that means a lot."

Thursday night’s win allowed the Pens to leapfrog the Washington Capitals, taking control of the second wildcard spot in the Eastern Conference. The Caps dropped a 4-2 decision to the Buffalo Sabres.

As it stands, Pittsburgh stands to face division rivals, the New York Rangers, in the first round. The Pens seem to have hit their stride at the right time of the season. The club is 4-0-1 in their last five tilts, including big wins over the Capitals and Tampa Bay Lightning.

Morgan Rielly labels Sidney Crosby Penguins' best player over the season

Earlier this season, it looked like the Penguins would miss the playoffs for the second year in a row. But after pushing hard following the All-Star break, the Pens have clawed their way back into contention.

Now, the Penguins control their fate. They can clinch a playoff spot by winning two of their three remaining games. Sidney Crosby has been a huge part of the club’s recent success. Forward Rielly Smith said in the post-game interview (as per NHL.com):

"I don’t think there’s been a different Sid in the last 10 games. He’s been the best player on our team the entire season."

Crosby leads the team with 41 goals and 89 points. He’s played in all 79 games this season, offering a total effort every night.

Smith later added:

"He can’t be on the ice for every goal."

Though the Pens wish he could be, Crosby will need support from his teammates to get past their potential opponents in the first round, the New York Rangers. But first, the team needs to lock up their playoff ticket. The Pens face the Boston Bruins on Saturday night. A win would all but clinch a spot for Sidney Crosby and company.