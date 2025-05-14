Sidney Crosby remains unfazed about bringing Ex-Canucks HC Rick Tocchet to Penguins as Mike Sullivan's replacement

Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins need a new head coach. The longtime star wants someone who can restore them to greatness in the time he has left in the sport, and Rick Tocchet's name has come up quite a lot.

However, Crosby isn't concerned with a name. He wants the best coach to come in and help them turn things around. Whether or not that's Tocchet is of no consequence to the forward.

In an interview with The Athletic on Tuesday, Crosby said,

“Yes, that is someone I’m familiar with. But the thing with him is that he’s going to have a ton of teams after him. It really doesn’t matter. I don’t care. I really don’t. I just want to win, and I want the person behind the bench who is going to give us the best chance to win.”

Despite being the most important and influential player the organization has right now, Crosby prefers to stay on the sidelines during the coaching search.

Sidney Crosby reacts to Mike Sullivan's firing

With Mike Sullivan, the Pittsburgh Penguins won two Stanley Cup titles. They've fallen on hard times in the last couple of years, resulting in the firing of the 10-year head coach after the season.

Sidney Crosby reacted to Mike Sullivan's firing (Imagn)

Sidney Crosby reflected on the change many in the NHL didn't see coming.

"I wouldn’t say I’m surprised by anything that happened, to be honest,” Crosby said. “I understand it. I’ve played long enough now to know that there’s always going to be … some kind of change, when you don’t get the results that you want. And we haven’t gotten the results that we’ve wanted for a while now. That’s part of losing. That’s the part of things that makes losing so difficult.”

With all that said, Crosby thinks Sullivan did well:

"He did an unbelievable job with us,” Crosby said. “If you really think about it, 10 years is an incredibly long time to coach a team in the NHL. We’re fortunate that we made so many great memories with him as our coach.”

The Penguins have yet to find a replacement, but there are numerous options out there.

