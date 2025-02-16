Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price shared his thoughts on Sidney Crosby’s long career with Team Canada. Price, who played with Crosby in 2014, admired his ability to perform at 37 years old. During a Sportsnet segment, Price called Crosby a “generational sensation” and praised his work ethic.

"He's such a professional. He takes care of himself on and off the ice. You know, he's a general generational sensation, and to watch him at this stage of his career doing what he's doing is just so it's unbelievable," Price said.

Crosby has represented Canada for many years. He played his first international tournament in 2004 at 16 years old. He won gold at the 2005 World Juniors and later led Canada to Olympic gold in 2010 and 2014. His “Golden Goal” in 2010 remains one of Canada’s biggest hockey moments.

On Saturday, Sidney Crosby’s 26-game tournament win streak ended. Team USA defeated Canada 3-1 in the 4 Nations Face-Off. The game started with three fights in nine seconds, surprising many fans. Crosby remained focused, but Canada couldn’t secure a win.

Price also reacted to the physical start of the game, calling it exciting and unexpected.

"Yeah, it was pretty hot in here for a minute, wasn't it? Wasn't really expecting to see a fight in international style hockey. But boy, was that exciting," Price said.

Sidney Crosby has done a lot for hockey and Canada. He has won three Stanley Cups and many individual awards.

Team Canada coach John Cooper praised Sidney Crosby

Prior to the game against the United States, forward Sidney Crosby helped Canada beat Sweden on Wednesday. Crosby showed his skills by contributing three points and assisting Marner’s overtime goal in a 4-3 win over Sweden.

Coach John Cooper praised him for always stepping up when needed.

"You need a lift when their team is pushing and he sets it up with the helper. You need a lift in overtime and he's the one who sets it up. It's no coincidence his record while wearing a Canadian jersey." Cooper said (via hockeynews). "That's not a fluke. He will go down as the greatest player to ever represent his country. If not, he's on the Mount Rushmore, for sure."

In September, Crosby signed a two-year, $17.4 million contract extension with the Penguins. This season, he has scored 17 goals and 41 assists as the Penguins' leading points scorer.

