Sidney Crosby's agent Pat Brisson drops hot take on growing trade speculation, makes Tom Brady comparison - "There is always a possibility" 

Sidney Crosby has faced trade rumors for years, and they have returned as the Penguins struggle. He is 38 and has spent 20 seasons with Pittsburgh. He is in the final year of his two-year, $17.4 million contract, with a cap hit of $8.7 million per season.

The Penguins have missed the playoffs three years in a row, raising questions about his future. He is getting linked to one team in particular, and that is Montreal Canadiens. Crosby understands fans’ passion in Montreal, and he recalled visiting the city early in his career. At the NHL Player Media Tour on Monday, he spoke about the fan interest and trade speculation.

“I get it,” Crosby said, via The Athletic. “They’re so into it ... It doesn’t make it any easier when you’re losing to hear those things ... But to know a team like that wants you, it’s not the end of the world.”

Crosby’s longtime agent, Pat Brisson, spoke directly about the trade talk. He compared Crosby to NFL star Tom Brady, noting how both have stayed great for many years.

“He continues to be such a difference maker. Like a Tom Brady, that’s how I look at it,” Brisson said.

Brisson also said a trade is always possible, but the main goal is for Crosby to play in the playoffs. The agent added:

“I mean, I’m answering something that … let’s put it this way, it’s always a possibility, you know? It’s been three years they haven’t made the playoffs. It all depends on how Sid is going to be and how the team is going to do."

Crosby’s performance continues to show why he is so valuable. In 2024-25, he scored 33 goals and 58 assists for 91 points, ranking 10th in the league. He has 1,687 points in 1,352 games and has helped Pittsburgh win multiple Stanley Cups.

Sidney Crosby remains Canada’s leader ahead of 2026 Olympics

On Thursday, Hockey Canada’s Scott Salmond said Sidney Crosby is a key leader for Team Canada for the 2026 Olympics. Crosby’s skill, experience and presence give the team confidence.

“Well, we talked … about if there’s any advantage anymore for Canadians, or for our Canadian team, and there is," Salmond said via The Athletic. "There’s one. That’s Sidney Crosby. When you look at our biggest competition, I don’t think anyone else has that."

Crosby helps the team compete for gold medals, plays at a high level, scores goals and creates plays in big tournaments. He supports both veteran and younger players, including McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon, and shares advice on preparing for the Olympics.

