Sidney Crosby's longtime friend and teammate Marc-André Fleury weighed in on the possibility of the Penguins legend joining the Montreal Canadiens.

Ad

Crosby has two years left on his $8.7 million deal with the Penguins. After finishing second-last in the Metropolitan Division this season, the team's future is uncertain.

"It could be, you never know. In my opinion, he’s the one who'll decide where he wants to go.It would be fun for Quebecers to see him play every night. He's such a good player, a good leader,"Fleury said.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

In February at the 4 Nations Face-Off, Sidney Crosby stole the spotlight at the Bell Centre while playing for Team Canada. Montreal fans couldn’t get enough of Crosby. The crowd's response only fueled speculation on what it would be like to see Crosby in a Canadiens jersey someday.

Fleury went on to describe Crosby's fierce loyalty, which could make a move out of Pittsburgh difficult.

"Sid is such a loyal person...I don't know, it seems like he's always been like that. Towards the team, his teammates, his linemates. Even his teammates from Rimouski are still his good friends. He's really a great guy."Fleury remarked.

Ad

Pittsburgh GM Kyle Dubas has reportedly been listening to offers for nearly all his players.

Crosby scored 33 goals and 91 points over 80 regular games this season.

Sidney Crosby to play at Canada's 2026 Olympic team

Sidney Crosby has been named to Canada's preliminary roster for the 2026 Winter Olympics. Crosby will join Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Connor McDavid, Brayden Point, and Sam Reinhart on Team Canada.

Ad

Crosby expressed his honor at being selected, saying:

“I am honoured to be named one of the first six players for Canada’s men’s hockey team at the 2026 Olympics alongside Nathan, Cale, Connor, Brayden and Sam, as all five are incredible players and leaders.”

“I am grateful for the opportunity to represent Canada at the Olympics, as I know how much pride comes with wearing the Maple Leaf on the international stage.” (per Sportsnet)

Hockey Canada's director of player personnel, Kyle Dubas, played a key role in choosing the first six players for the team’s preliminary Olympic roster. More names will be added over the next few weeks leading up to the 2026 Winter Games in Italy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author ARJUN B Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.



Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama