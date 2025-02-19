Highlighting the importance of Canada team captain Sidney Crosby, an ex-teammate said that the 37-year-old was an inspirational figure in the locker room. Dallas Stars alternate captain Matt Duchene, who has won an Olympics, a world championship, and a World Cup alongside Crosby, spoke with Chris Johnston of The Athletic about his positive presence.

“When he’s in your locker room, you always think you’re going to win,” Duchene said. “It’s just the aura he gives off in there. The quiet intensity and confidence he has — you know there’s no moment too big for him. Even if he maybe feels nerves or whatever inside, he sure doesn’t show it.”

Crosby is the oldest player taking part in the 4 Nations Face-Off and has a chance to win his fourth consecutive best-on-best hockey trophy after the World Cup of Hockey in 2016.

He was instrumental in securing Canada’s spot in the final of the 4 Nations Face-Off, arresting a fierce comeback by Finland in the closing stages of the game on Monday.

Canada initially ran away with a 4-0 lead before Finland struck back with three goals, two of them scored after pulling their goalie. Crosby went through Mikael Granlund and swept the puck into Finland’s empty net.

After the game, Crosby was all praise for his teammates and fellow goalscorers Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon.

"They set the tone right away," Crosby said of McDavid and MacKinnon. "That's what you need, big plays from big time players. They stepped up to get us the lead, get a start like that, get our feet under us."

Canada coach Jon Cooper heaps praise on Sidney Crosby

Team Canada coach Jon Cooper highlighted Crosby’s role in Canada’s road to the final of the 4 Nations. He said that Crosby more than lived up to his reputation and fame.

"And he's been a true inspiration to all the young guys in our locker room and even older guys he is," Cooper told reporters after Monday's game. "In our country, he walks on water, and he is as humble as they come. And you can see why he arguably is one of the most respected people in this game."

Cooper also said that it was anybody’s game in the final.

"Who's favored, who's not, we come in here to win this," Cooper said via NHL.com. "I'm really looking forward to the game. This is why we came here."

Canada and USA will play the final game of the 4 Nations Face-Off on Thursday in Boston.

