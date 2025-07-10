Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby has been the subject of ongoing speculation surrounding his future with the team.

That situation prompted Crosby’s former teammate, Tyler Kennedy, to weigh in on the matter. During an appearance on the Bob and Pomp Show published on July 10, he discussed his impressions of the entire Sidney Crosby-to-Montreal saga.

Kennedy stated:

“It turns into a little bit of a mess where he wants out. But knowing Sid, knowing how loyal he is to the team, to his teammates. Sid, I don’t ever think, would ever bail on his team.”

The comments highlight that the situation would have to get so bad in Pittsburgh that it would force Crosby out.

Kennedy doubled down on his comments regarding Sidney Crosby’s commitment to the Penguins:

“I don’t think Sid would jeopardize his reputation to go play for a team for a year or two. I don’t think it’s worth it. He has too much of a legendary career with Pittsburgh to change it last minute and go with Montreal.”

While Kennedy’s comments cement Crosby’s career with the Penguins, he did acknowledge that if there was ever a team that Crosby would play for other than the Penguins, it would be Montreal.

Kennedy concluded:

“Saying that, if there was a team, it would be Montreal.”

Rumors have swirled around Crosby, but nothing is imminent. Crosby himself has shut down rumors. So, any chatter at this point appears to be nothing more than hearsay.

Sidney Crosby’s connection to Montreal Canadiens

Crosby has a reputation for being an intensely loyal player - Source: Imagn

The idea of Sidney Crosby joining the Montreal Canadiens is not as far-fetched as many fans might believe. There is a legitimate connection between Crosby and the Habs.

As Jeff Hathhorn noted in a July 10 piece published in Audacy, the connection between Crosby and the Canadiens has its merits.

Sidney Crosby is a native of Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia, Canada. As a boy, Crosby grew up a Canadiens fan.

The biggest link between Crosby and the Canadiens is his father, Troy. Troy Crosby was a 12th-round selection of the Canadiens in the 1984 NHL Draft. Troy was a goaltender who, unfortunately, never made it to the NHL. But that did little to diminish Sidney's love for the Habs as a child.

That same draft year, the Canadiens took a netminder by the name of Patrick Roy in the third round with the 51st pick.

Those two key points have fueled speculation that if Crosby was ever going to play for another team other than Pittsburgh, it would be Montreal.

Crosby will be entering the first of his current two-year deal this season. So, fans can expect Sid the Kid on the ice for at least two more years in Pittsburgh.

