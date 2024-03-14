An NHL insider has sparked speculation about Sidney Crosby's future with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Despite Crosby's stellar performance this season, with 32 goals and 32 assists in 64 games, the Penguins have struggled, holding a record of 28-27-9 and sitting seventh in the Metropolitan Division.

Fans feel Crosby hasn't received adequate support from the team, leading to calls for his trade.

In his "32 Thoughts" article for Sportsnet on Thursday morning, Elliotte Friedman acknowledged Crosby's frustration, noting his pride and the organization's failure to meet expectations during his tenure:

"I completely understand Sidney Crosby’s frustration. He’s as proud as it gets and the organization hasn’t raised the white flag in his career. Until, of course, now."

While Crosby has earned the right to dictate his future, Friedman suggested that he's unlikely to walk away without giving the front office a chance to address the team's issues.

"Crosby’s earned the right to do what he wants, but, after Kris Letang and Evgeni Malkin signed for term, I don’t see him walking away without giving the front office a chance to turn things around," Friedman wrote.

"I’ve said this on the pod, but my guess is they offer him two or three years at $10.5 milllion-ish and we go from there."

This season was a failed effort from Sidney Crosby to try to get the Penguins to qualify for the playoffs. For a Crosby fan, nothing could be more disappointing than that.

All is not lost for Sidney Crosby and the Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins, although not mathematically out of playoff contention, face an uphill battle to secure a postseason spot. Determined to fight until the end, they aim to optimize their lineup against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night.

Projected forward lines during morning practice feature Michael Bunting alongside Sidney Crosby, aiming to bolster scoring opportunities. Evgeni Malkin and Rickard Rakell reunite to inject energy into the second line, while Reilly Smith joins Lars Eller and Valtteri Puustinen to ignite depth offense. Emil Bemstrom fills in on the fourth line.

The Forwards lineup looks like this:

Michael Bunting – Sidney Crosby – Bryan Rust

Drew O’Connor – Evgeni Malkin – Rickard Rakell

Reilly Smith – Lars Eller – Valtteri Puustinen

Emil Bemstrom – Noel Acciari – Jeff Carter

Defensive pairs remain unchanged despite season-long struggles. Tristan Jarry will start in goal for the Penguins, seeking his third consecutive start.

Off the ice, the Penguins face disappointment as a shipment of Jaromir Jagr bobbleheads was reportedly stolen, depriving fans of a promotional giveaway. Despite teasing additional promotions, the Penguins have confirmed the theft, leaving fans and the organization disheartened.