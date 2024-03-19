Sidney Crosby's heavily debated future in Pittsburgh addressed by Penguins GM Kyle Dubas

As we head closer to the end of the season, Kyle Dubas, general manager of the Pittsburgh Penguins, spoke to the Athletic regarding many topics, including the contract of Sidney Crosby.

On Day 1 of the NHL GM meeting, a major point of discussion was the situation surrounding long-term franchise player Crosby. When asked about the contract situation for Sidney Crosby, which happens to expire in six months, Dubas said:

"Sure, I think that will be a private discussion with Sid, myself and (agent) Pat Brisson once the season is over,."

“But I think everyone’s been pretty clear on where they stand on the fact everyone would like to see him end his career in Pittsburgh and it’s my intention that in those years that we’re back and definitively contending,’’ Dubas added.

Sitting sixth in the Metropolitan Division, the Penguins are 4 points adrift of the fifth-placed New York Islanders.

What impact will Sidney Crosby have on shaping the Penguins future?

While being asked about Sidney Crosby's future with the franchise and what his opinion stands for a major overhaul of the squad, Dubas said:

“I think you’d be remiss not to seek his opinion and how he’s feeling. Obviously he’s done so much for the city of Pittsburgh and for the Penguins. … I want his opinion, I value his opinion. We may not always agree and I might have to do things in the short run he disagrees with.’’

When asked if Sidney Crosby or any other senior players within the roster disagree with certain decisions, like Jake Guentzel's move to Carolina Hurricanes,

“I would never expect for us to move a key player from our team and have any of those guys, including Sully (head coach Mike Sullivan), Sid, Kris Letang, Geno Malkin, Erik Karlsson, Bryan Rust, to think that that’s a good thing." he said.

"All the guys that have been in there competing night in and night out have been able to have success because they’re tremendous competitors,’’ he added.

He also talked about the team's playoff chances, saying they "are still in the wild card race and division." It remains to be seen if the Penguins do make the playoffs this season.