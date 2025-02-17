On Feb 17, Sidney Crosby's long-time Penguins coach, Mike Sullivan, shared his thoughts on facing his former player in the 4 Nations tournament.

Sullivan, who now coaches Team USA, said that he would do everything possible to help his team win. However, he made it clear that his respect for Crosby remains strong.

"I'm going to do everything as the coach of the US team to try to put our guys in positions to be successful, and we're going to do everything we can to try to help our group win. That's just the world that we live in. It doesn't diminish for one second how I feel about Sid as a person or as a player," Sullivan said.

Sullivan also praised Crosby for representing everything that's right about hockey, describing him as humble, graceful and hardworking. He also pointed out Crosby's fierce competitiveness and drive to be the best. Sullivan said that despite their rivalry, he would always respect Crosby's accomplishments.

In the 4 Nations tournament, Team USA beat Canada 3-1, ending Crosby’s 26-game win streak in tournament play. It marked the first time in 15 years the U.S. beat Canada in a best-on-best tournament. Crosby’s last international loss came in 2010 at the Vancouver Olympics when the U.S. beat Canada in group play. Since then, Canada had won every game in best-on-best tournaments.

Mike Sullivan also acknowledged that while he respects Sidney Crosby, they are now rivals. Crosby is playing for Team Canada while Sullivan is coaching Team USA. Both are focused on winning the tournament. Sullivan knows Crosby will do everything to help his team succeed, and he, too, will do the same for Team USA.

"When we're on different teams, as we are in this particular event, I know he's going to do everything in his power to win, as, and I'm going to do the same on my side," Sullivan added.

The U.S. secured a spot in the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game. Canada will join the Americans if they beat Finland. The rivalry between the U.S. and Canada remains strong, with Canada holding a 3-0 record in Olympic elimination games against the U.S.

Sidney Crosby on Canada's 3-1 loss to the United States

Analyzing Saturday's game, Sidney Crosby said that both teams had chances, but small mistakes made a big difference.

“You know, it comes down to the little mistakes here and there," Crosby said to the media, (via NY Times).

"And you know that turnover leads to a goal, and, we both traded chances a little bit after that, but it's, it's tight checking, and that's what you expect with it's kind of hockey.”

Crosby felt that Canada could have taken more shots but did well getting the puck to the net and that the U.S. defense made the Canadians play fast.

Despite the loss, Sidney Crosby said that Canada must focus on the next game.

