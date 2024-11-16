Sidney Crosby sends a demanding message to Pens teammates after crushing defeat to Blue Jackets

The Pittsburgh Penguins suffered a crushing 6-2 defeat against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday night at Nationwide Arena. The loss dropped the Penguins' record to 6-10-3 on the season and marked their third straight defeat.

Post-game, Penguins captain Sidney Crosby said:

"We're looking for [consistency], obviously. We've got to commit to play the same way. That's not always easy to do. There are a lot of things that can affect that. We can't allow anything to change the way we play, we have to go there with that mindset and find a way to do it for a full game."

On the team's wavering confidence, Sidney Crosby added:

"I don't know, I mean, I think you work and kind of build that. I think, we all know when we're doing things that are going to give us a chance to win and sometimes doesn't end up getting the result you want."

Crosby also pointed out that you might not put in enough effort, which he felt in the third period where they allowed three goals.

"And there are times where be yourself and don't give yourself a chance and you know we probably were guilty that in the third period."

At age 37, Crosby (598 goals in 1,291 NHL games) is closing in on some major milestones. He is two goals away from becoming the 21st player in NHL history to reach 600 career goals. He is also just three goals shy of tying Jari Kurri (601 goals) for 20th place on the all-time goals list.

Sidney Crosby on Penguins' performance over the last 3 games

Sidney Crosby weighed in on the Pittsburgh Penguins' performance over their last three games. While acknowledging the urgency needed in these critical games, Crosby pointed out that each game had a different story.

"I mean obviously the Dallas games. I think besides that one, you know, Detroit, we probably were guilty the first 10 minutes trying to feel it out but found our game after that.” Sidney Crosby said.

“I think they're kind of three different stories to be honest with you, looking at the last few. But yeah, I think whenever you're losing you always want to find more."

Crosby emphasized that when a team is losing, they always want to find more in their game to turn things around.

The Penguins will look to bounce back against San Jose Sharks on Saturday at home.

