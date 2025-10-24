Sidney Crosby sends a message to Jaromir Jagr as Pens legend releases autobiography back in Czechia

Sidney Crosby took time to recognize Jaromir Jagr after the former Pittsburgh Penguins forward released his new autobiography. The Czech hockey veteran, who is now 53, released the book in his home country. In his book titled 'Ja68', he talks about his hockey career, personal life, faith, and dedication.Jagr is still playing professionally for Rytiri Kladno, the Czech team he owns. He is in his 38th professional season, which includes an 11-season run with the Penguins after his debut in the 1990-91 season.In the video shared by Deník Sport on X, the Pittsburgh Penguins captain sent a short, friendly message to Jagr.“Hey, Yogs,&quot; Crosby said. &quot;Just want to congratulate you on your book coming out. I’m sure you’ve got some great stories over the years that people love to hear. So congratulations and hope everything’s well.&quot;NHL commissioner Gary Bettman also appeared in the same video to congratulate Jagr. He praised Jagr’s career and dedication, saying,“You were playing when I became commissioner, and you’re the only professional hockey player who’s still playing.”Bettman added that he looked forward to reading the book because of Jagr’s amazing life and his strong focus on sport.Crosby’s message to Jagr is special because both share a special connection through their time with the Penguins. Jagr was a star in the 1990s, while Crosby has led the team for nearly two decades now. Drafted first overall in 2005, Crosby has played 21 seasons with Pittsburgh and remains one of the NHL’s top players.Sidney Crosby shows respect for Gretzky, Jagr, and othersIn a conversation with NHL.com, Sidney Crosby spoke about his place among hockey’s greatest players as he nears 1,700 career points. He said he doesn’t see himself on the same level as Wayne Gretzky, Jaromír Jágr, Mark Messier, Gordie Howe or Mario Lemieux.&quot;I don’t put myself in that category at all,&quot; Crosby said on Thursday. &quot;I think they’re in a whole other category of their own. ... I just have so much appreciation and respect for what they did and just what they accomplished. I don’t look at it the same way.&quot;Now 38, Crosby is still performing at a high level. In the 2025–26 season, he has 11 points in eight games, including six goals. Over his career, he has 1,698 points in 1,360 games and has helped the Penguins win three Stanley Cups.Sidney Crosby and the Penguins will next face the Columbus Blue Jackets on October 25, at 7:00 p.m. EDT.