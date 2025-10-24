  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Sidney Crosby
  • Sidney Crosby sends a message to Jaromir Jagr as Pens legend releases autobiography back in Czechia

Sidney Crosby sends a message to Jaromir Jagr as Pens legend releases autobiography back in Czechia

By Abhilasha Aditi
Published Oct 24, 2025 19:23 GMT
NHL: Pittsburgh Penguins at Florida Panthers - Source: Imagn
Sidney Crosby congratulates Jaromír Jagr on his autobiography (Credits: IMAGN)

Sidney Crosby took time to recognize Jaromir Jagr after the former Pittsburgh Penguins forward released his new autobiography. The Czech hockey veteran, who is now 53, released the book in his home country. In his book titled 'Ja68', he talks about his hockey career, personal life, faith, and dedication.

Ad

Jagr is still playing professionally for Rytiri Kladno, the Czech team he owns. He is in his 38th professional season, which includes an 11-season run with the Penguins after his debut in the 1990-91 season.

In the video shared by Deník Sport on X, the Pittsburgh Penguins captain sent a short, friendly message to Jagr.

“Hey, Yogs," Crosby said. "Just want to congratulate you on your book coming out. I’m sure you’ve got some great stories over the years that people love to hear. So congratulations and hope everything’s well."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman also appeared in the same video to congratulate Jagr. He praised Jagr’s career and dedication, saying,

“You were playing when I became commissioner, and you’re the only professional hockey player who’s still playing.”

Bettman added that he looked forward to reading the book because of Jagr’s amazing life and his strong focus on sport.

Ad

Crosby’s message to Jagr is special because both share a special connection through their time with the Penguins. Jagr was a star in the 1990s, while Crosby has led the team for nearly two decades now. Drafted first overall in 2005, Crosby has played 21 seasons with Pittsburgh and remains one of the NHL’s top players.

Sidney Crosby shows respect for Gretzky, Jagr, and others

In a conversation with NHL.com, Sidney Crosby spoke about his place among hockey’s greatest players as he nears 1,700 career points. He said he doesn’t see himself on the same level as Wayne Gretzky, Jaromír Jágr, Mark Messier, Gordie Howe or Mario Lemieux.

Ad
"I don’t put myself in that category at all," Crosby said on Thursday. "I think they’re in a whole other category of their own. ... I just have so much appreciation and respect for what they did and just what they accomplished. I don’t look at it the same way."

Now 38, Crosby is still performing at a high level. In the 2025–26 season, he has 11 points in eight games, including six goals. Over his career, he has 1,698 points in 1,360 games and has helped the Penguins win three Stanley Cups.

Sidney Crosby and the Penguins will next face the Columbus Blue Jackets on October 25, at 7:00 p.m. EDT.

About the author
Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.

Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.

Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.

Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.

Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications