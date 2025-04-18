Sidney Crosby singles out Penguins' 'costly mistakes' that cost them spot in playoffs

Year number 20 is in the books for Sidney Crosby. Unfortunately, it is the third consecutive year that he and the Pittsburgh Penguins will not have an opportunity to compete in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

After falling just one point short in previous seasons, it wasn't even that close in 2024-25. The Penguins (80 points) finished 11 points shy of the final wildcard spot in a relatively weak Eastern Conference race.

While expectations weren't too high coming into the season, Sidney Crosby is too competitive to be content with another lost year.

The Penguins' superstar spoke to the media on Friday during locker room cleanout day and broke down what he felt cost them a playoff spot. Shelly Anderson of Pittsburgh Hockey Now shared his comments on X (formerly Twitter).

"Felt pretty good about our game, but made either costly mistakes at bad times or some nights we didn’t find a way to finish when we had a lot of shots, a lot of chances. It was different things," Crosby said.

"It’s difficult when you’re cleaning out your locker stall and you’re just thinking how fun it is to play in the playoffs and how important that is and how much work everyone puts in to trying to make that happen. It’s not a fun feeling when other guys are playing and you’re going home," Crosby added.

Sidney Crosby's two-year, $17,400,000 contract extension with the Penguins, signed prior to the 2024-25 campaign, kicks in next season. He will continue making his infamous $8.7 million average annual salary on the new deal.

Sidney Crosby finishes among the top 10 in NHL point scoring in 2024-25

Despite his Penguins missing the playoffs, Sidney Crosby had another tremendous season.

The 37-year-old racked up 91 points (33 goals, 58 assists) in 80 games, reaching the 90-point mark for the third consecutive year. His elite production earned him a 10th-place finish in league scoring during the 2024-25 season. Sid the Kid just continues to pile up numbers and reach milestones even into his late thirties.

Pittsburgh still possesses elite high-end talent; however, Kyle Dubas must fix the roster surrounding his star players. The Penguins' depth, defense, and goaltending all need to be improved this offseason, which Dubas will have a plethora of draft picks and cap space to accomplish.

Hockey fans deserve to see Sidney Crosby back in the playoffs before all is said and done on his legendary career.

