Following a 6-0 loss to the Washington Capitals, Sidney Crosby addressed the departure of teammate Jake Guentzel before the trade was officially announced by both teams. Crosby stated about Guentzel's trade to The Athletic:

“He’s a great teammate, a friend. I think he did everything he possibly could in his time here. It was just a privilege to play with him for the course of the time. Some great memories. It was a privilege. That’s all I can say.”

When pressed about the message this trade sends from management, Crosby deferred, saying:

“I don’t know. That’s probably a better question for them.”

As the Penguins struggle and their playoff hopes diminish gradually, Crosby's focus remains on the game, expressing uncertainty about the team's future trajectory:

“I hope [for a quick turnaround]. That would be great.”

Reflecting on the current state of the Penguins, Crosby acknowledged the challenges ahead, noting:

“I think the trade deadline’s always a little tough, but I think the circumstances — yeah, it weighed a little heavier.”

With the team in a downward spiral and the trade deadline looming, Crosby faces unfamiliar territory, admitting:

“I wouldn’t say there is [a comparison]. It’s a new experience for sure.”

Since the­ 2016-17 NHL season, Guenztel and Crosby have­ played together as teammates. They scored big in Gue­ntzel’s rookie year, securing the­ Stanley Cup. This win marked Crosby's third championship victory.

Sidney Crosby's loyalty prevails: Why he won't force a trade to chase another Stanley Cup

Sidney Crosby, often regarded as one of the greatest hockey players of all time, faces a pivotal juncture in his career with the Pittsburgh Penguins likely missing the playoffs for the second consecutive year.

At 36, Crosby's window for championship contention may be narrowing, leading some to speculate if he should request a trade to pursue another Stanley Cup elsewhere.

Despite the Penguins' need for a rebuild and the allure of joining a contender, Sidney Crosby's loyalty to Pittsburgh remains steadfast. With a full no-movement clause and a heartfelt desire to spend his entire career with the Penguins, Crosby's commitment to the team is evident:

"I'd love to. That's been the case since Day 1. I feel really fortunate to have been drafted here," per team reporter Michelle Crechiolo

Crosby further solidifies his stance by expressing fondness for his time with the Penguins:

"I have great memories. I've got to play with two teammates specifically for a really long time - so I'd love that to be the case."

Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon's friendship make­s Colorado Avalanche an appealing choice. But, Crosby se­ems hesitant to push for a trade, e­ven as Pittsburgh's playoff potential slouches.