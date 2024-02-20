Sidney Crosby, Zdeno Chara and other NHL greats share special messages on Brad Marchand's 1000th NHL game

Brad Marchand of the Boston Bruins received congratulatory messages on Monday from NHL greats, including Zdeno Chara and Sidney Crosby, for entering the 1000-game club. He did so last Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Ahead of Monday's game against the Dallas Stars at TD Garden, his 1003rd for the club, the Boston Bruins hosted a celebratory night to honor Marchand for reaching the 1,000th game mark.

For the special occasion, Marchand rocked a cool custom-made varsity jacket, which had golden sleeves and a golden Bruins logo on the front. The throwback brown bear logo with "1,000" engraved in the bear and "Marchand" stitched underneath it on the back looked stylish. The letter "C" representing his captain status in his last name gave it a fabulous touch.

The Boston Bruins released a tribute video on X, formerly Twitter, that featured messages from the Bruins' other 1,000-game club members along with former teammates and other NHL players.

In the video, Sidney Crosby, the captain of the Pittsburgh Penguins, shared a special message for Brad Marchand:

"Marchy, congratulations on 1000 games, whether it's 3-on-3 in the summer. We're playing together internationally. It's way more fun to be your linemate. I mean, to have to play against you. I can tell you that."

"You're showing him a real nose for the net after all. these years, you continued to get it done. Hope you have a great night celebrating with your friends and family. You deserve it. Congratulations on 1000."- Crsoby added

Zdeno Chara, who played 1,023 games for the Bruins and helped Brad Marchand become a better leader, said:

"Hey Marchy, a huge congratulations on your 1000 games. It's an amazing accomplishment.

"I can't be more proud of you. You've been a great leader, player, teammate, and friend. Also, a huge congratulations to your family. Again, very happy for you."

Brad Marchand registers assist in 1000th career game celebratory night

The Boston Bruins beat the Dallas Stars 4-3 in a shootout at TD Garden on Monday to pay a perfect tribute to Marchand on the night to celebrate his 1000th NHL game.

Brad Marchand notched up an assist before the game moved to a shootout, where Charlie McAvoy scored the winner for the hosts in the ninth round. It was game number 1,003 for the Bruins captain.

Marchand, who was drafted 71st overall by the Bruins in the 2006 draft, has remained with the same club since then. The 35-year-old veteran, into his 15th season with the Bruins, has notched up 51 points through 25 goals and 26 assists in 56 games.