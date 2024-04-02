"Signing someone in the middle is nuts" - NHL fans react as Maple Leafs announce Jacob Quillan signing mid-game

The Toronto Maple Leafs fans were shocked by an unexpected announcement in the middle of the game. The team revealed that they had signed forward Jacob Quillan to a two-year entry-level contract with an average annual value of $875,000. The contract will start during the 2024–25 season.

The news came out of the blue, catching fans off guard and sparking reactions on X.

The official announcement came from the Maple Leafs' official Twitter account, accompanied by a photo of Jacob Quillan.

"We’ve signed forward Jacob Quillan to a two-year entry-level contract."

However, the timing of the announcement during a live game sparked reactions from fans. Without any delay, fans hopped into the comment section of the tweet announcing the signing of Quillan.

One fan, clearly caught up in the excitement of the moment, claimed that he liked the unexpected move:

"Signing someone in the middle of a goal celebration is nuts and I like it."

This sentiment encapsulated the adrenaline-fueled atmosphere that permeated social media as fans digested the unexpected signing.

However, not all reactions were unanimously positive. Some fans expressed concerns over Quillan's lack of NHL experience. One voiced their opinion, saying:

"Please, why such bad contracts? He has no NHL experience. Why such a long-term deal? This is exactly why we’ve been struggling lately. It’s time for new management."

Interestingly, amid the buzz surrounding Jacob Quillan's signing, a fan brought up a curious connection.

"Funny enough: Jacob's brother, Nick, played at Colgate with the one and only Bobby McMann."

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman comments on what's next for Jacob Quillan

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman broke the news, tweeting:

"There is word Toronto is signing Dartmouth, NS native Jacob Quillan out of Quinnipiac. Won a national championship last year, lots of competition for his services this year."

He also mentioned that Quillan would join the AHL Marlies on an ATO for the remainder of the season. He tweeted:

"Quillan will join AHL Marlies on an ATO for rest of this season"

Quillan, 22, had an impressive college career at Quinnipiac University, tallying 46 points (17 goals, 29 assists) in 39 games this season. He also received recognition as the ECAC Gladiator Best Defensive Forward.

Over 116 NCAA games, the 6'0, 201-pound center scored 93 points (38 goals, 55 assists). Notably, he won the 2023 NCAA Championship for Quinnipiac with an overtime goal and was named the Frozen Four's Most Outstanding Player.