"Silent in their own barn"; "They are so annoying": NHL fans react as Toronto Maple Leafs fans fill Flames arena with "Go Leafs Go" chant

NHL fans reacted online after Toronto Maple Leafs fans filled the Calgary Flames' Scotiabank Saddledome with "Go Leafs Go" chants during Tuesday's 6-3 win. The Leafs are on a four-game road trip in Western Canada before the 4 Nations Face-Off. They played the Edmonton Oilers first, winning 4-3, before facing the Flames. Next, they play the Seattle Kraken on Thursday and Vancouver Canucks on Saturday.

"Leafs fans are louder in Calgary than their own barn."

In the 2024 playoffs, Real Kyper & Bourne’s Sam McKee said the lower bowl of Toronto's Scotiabank Arena looked "straight-up quiet" during Game 3 against the Boston Bruins. The Leafs lost that series 4-3, leading to Sheldon Keefe’s firing. Now, the Leafs are playing under new coach Craig Berube and captain Auston Matthews.

Fans reacted to the loud cheers of "Go Leafs Go" on X:

"But silent in their own barn, MAKE IT MAKE SENSE lol," one fan said.

"My god they are so annoying," another fan wrote.

"Because they’re the real fans. Not the buttoned up suits that have infested Scotiabank" a fan mentioned.

"Because it’s everyone in Toronto’s dream to move to Calgary," one fan joked.

"Lots of people from Ontario went to Calgary during booming oil Times (including my brother) that's why there is so many Leaf fans there for those that don't know," a fan added.

"Everyone knows that Leafs fans are louder in other barns because the lower bowl is all corporate bums in the leafs home rink. Switch it up and give the corporate guys box seats above and let the bowl rock #leafsforever," one fan said.

Jason Demers' "not loud" comment on Toronto Maple Leafs fans

Former NHL defenseman Jason Demers earlier in January criticized the Toronto Maple Leafs' lower bowl fans for being too quiet. His comments followed the Leafs' 5-1 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets. In that game, Ryan Reaves fought Mathieu Olivier, but the crowd stayed silent.

Speaking on "NHL Network Now", Demers said:

“It’s not the first time it’s been said, I can’t stand the lower bowl of Toronto. It’s corporate, it’s not loud. There is no heartbeat there, and this team has been good for years."

