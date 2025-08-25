"Silly anti-Toronto sentiment": NHL fans debate analyst's hot take on Auston Matthews' comparison to a 'healthy' Jack Hughes

Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews had a down season in 2024-25. He played through an upper body injury that impeded him from playing at his top level.

Matthews slid in NHL Network's top 20 centers from third in 2024 to seventh this year. However, he was two places lower on hockey analyst Mike Rupp's list, behind Tampa Bay Lightning's Brayden Point and New Jersey Devils' Jack Hughes. Rupp gave his justification during the network's broadcast.

"My top six is the same as what the Network's was," Rupp said on Monday. 'This is where it gets interesting for me. I have got Brayden Point, Jack Hughes and then Auston Matthews and then Mark Scheifele. I know a lot of people are not going to agree with that but you make your own list.

"I think Auston needs to have his moment. It doesn't mean Jack Hughes has had his moment. A healthy Jack Hughes, I will take him over Auston Matthews."

His pick sparked reactions from NHL fans.

"Silly anti-Toronto sentiment," a fan said.

"Absolutely not lol There is actually a gap between them. I feel like this is anti-Leafs bias working against him. I say this as not a Leafs fan," another fan said.

"Too bad he’s never healthy," one fan tweeted.

"He can’t even justify it at the end of the video, this is all engagement bait," another fan wrote.

"As a Devils fan, appreciate the Jack glaze in a time where everyone has a hate boner for him but let's be real here lmao. No," one fan commented.

"An injured Matthews is better than a healthy Hughes," a fan said.

Matthews, 27, missed nine games towards the end of 2024, and sat out six more in January for the same upper body injury. The Leafs forward ended with 33 goals and 78 points in 68 games. His 33-goal tally was less than half of what he had in 2023-24 (69 goals and 107 points).

Jack Hughes, three years younger than Matthews, scored 70 points in 62 games. He was 11th on the network's list in 2024-25, and now two places higher last season. Brayden Point was eighth, down one spot from last year, with 82 points in 77 games in 2024-25.

Auston Matthews speaks about Leafs' upcoming season with 'changes'

The Leafs underwent several personnel changes in their lines ahead of the upcoming season. They are looking for a shift in their playing style, hoping to achieve playoff success. Auston Matthews spoke about the season during his appearance at Hockey Night in Brampton.

“Feeling good, a lot of changes, but feeling excited about the guys we brought in and obviously excited about the guys that we have,” Matthews said on Wednesday.

“I know we have a great team and great group of guys in the locker room, so looking forward to getting started. Guys are going to have to take some steps, but I think that’s a good thing, a good problem to have, so really looking forward to it.”

Matthews will be without his main service provider from the flanks, Mitch Marner, next season after he signed an eight-year deal with the Golden Knights. However, with Toronto not having a deep playoff run in nine years, Matthews is expected to be extra motivated in 2025-26.

