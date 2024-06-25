Connor McDavid dragged the Edmonton Oilers from a 0-3 deficit to Game 7 in the Stanley Cup Final series. However, the Oilers were not able to finish the historic comeback, falling by a score of 2-1 on the road in the final game. McDavid earned the MVP award despite the loss, but he went without a point in Games 6 and 7.
That got Skip Bayless' attention. The sports commentator was stunned by the absence of the Oilers star. He'd had a brilliant postseason and was enjoying a great series, but came up empty at the very end.
"Congrats to the Florida Panthers for ... surviving ... by winning Game 7 at home after blowing a 3-0 lead. Stunned by how they took Connor McDavid out of the game. Kept looking for 97. Couldn't see much of him," Bayless wrote on X.
McDavid's best chance for recording a point was also the Oilers' best chance to tie the game. Midway through the third period, he sent the puck across goal to Zach Hyman, who fired a shot into Sergei Bobrovsky's legs.
It bounced off and a scramble ensued, but the Florida Panthers retained the puck and the lead. It was otherwise a disappointing series end for both McDavid and the Oilers.
Connor McDavid not happy with MVP award
Rarely does an MVP of a championship come from a losing team, but the Conn Smythe trophy was awarded to Connor McDavid moments after a narrow loss, perhaps one of the worst he'll ever endure.
He was asked about it in the aftermath, and a slightly shell-shocked McDavid could only muster up that it was an honor given the names on the trophy, he "guessed." He said a few short words and went silent, still reeling from the loss.
It's hard to argue that any Florida Panthers player was better than McDavid, but a losing player earning MVP is a recipe for the exact reaction that McDavid had.