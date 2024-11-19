"Sloppy, unacceptable": Dylan Larkin slams Detroit Red Wings' play; Derek Lalonde pins "backbreaker" goal for OT loss to Sharks

Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin slammed the team's lackluster performance in their 5-4 overtime loss to the San Jose Sharks on Monday.

Despite adjustments in the forward lineup, recurring issues plagued the Red Wings, who continued to rely heavily on the powerplay for scoring, with only one goal in regulation coming during even-strength play.

Larkin emphasized that the Red Wings struggle significantly when they don't benefit from a man advantage. He said:

"The whole game was a missed opportunity, We didn't finish the road trip on a good note. We had a lead, and we just got sloppy, and I don't know how many goals we've allowed from offensive zone. ... it's just unacceptable, its just the details and the missing opportunities, we have score, we have to kill, we hav to get pucks out. We're not doing it."

The Red Wings held a 3-2 lead in the second period but were unable to maintain it, conceding with less than a minute to go. Coach Derek Lalonde described the late goal as a "backbreaker," which ultimately contributed to their overtime loss.

Lalonde said that he was satisfied with the team's performance during the second period and that they could have entered the third with an even greater advantage.

"The end of the second period, that goal was a backbreaker. I actually liked our second period. I felt like we could've taken the lead going into the third.

"We're just missing track, got beat up ice, took a breather there for one second and got beat up ice, and we find ourselves trailing in the period."

It marked the third straight loss for the Detroit Red Wings (7-9-2), who are seventh in the Atlantic Division with 16 points after 18 games.

How San Jose Sharks down Detroit Red Wings

On Monday, the San Jose Sharks beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-4 in overtime at home in SAP Center, ending their three-game losing skid.

Dylan Larkin opened the scoring for the Red Wings at 7:28 of the first period before William Eklund tied it for the Sharks by capitalizing on a powerplay at 10:28.

Marco Kasper restored the Red Wings' lead before the end of the first period. Eklund scored his second, making it 2-2 for the home team, but an own goal put the Red Wings back ahead.

With less than a minute remaining in the second period, Tyler Toffoli tied it at 3-3 for the Sharks. Luke Kunin then put them ahead for the first time at 6:19 of the third period, but Alex DeBrincat scored a powerplay goal at 17:54 to make it 4-4 for the visitors and force overtime.

Macklin Celebrinin scored 46 seconds into overtime to secure a much-needed victory for San Jose. The Detroit Red Wings host the New York Islanders on Thursday.

