"Smart Canadian", "Sore loser": NHL Twittter divided over fan stunning Oilers nation with jersey switch after Brad Marchand's goal

Fans had mixed reactions to the Edmonton Oilers' 5-2 loss to Brad Marchand and the Florida Panthers in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday at Rogers Place. The Panthers are now one win away from a second straight Stanley Cup championship. Brad Marchand scored two goals for Florida. He now has six goals in the series, the most in a Final since 1988.

Ad

After Marchand’s goal, one Oilers fan in attendnce made headlines on social media. Marchand scored two goals in Game 5, helping the Panthers take a 3-2 series lead.

Bleacher Report posted a video on X showing the fan wearing an Oilers jersey, but after Marchand scored, he removed it to reveal a Panthers jersey underneath. BR captioned the video,

"Brad Marchand's goal was so filthy, this Oilers' fan had to switch teams."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

NHL fans reacted to the video.

"Smart Canadian," one said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"What a sore loser and a fake oilers fan," another commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"This guy is only being relevant to be on TV. Don't give him is 15 min," one wrote.

Here are more fan reactions on X. Some found it funny, while others were upset.

"Id do the same if i was an Edmonton fan!," one fan wrote.

"This fuckin clown got exactly the reaction he was looking for," another commented.

Ad

"That dude should get su*kered for a move like that," one wrote.

Brad Marchand open to staying with the Panthers after Stanley Cup Finals

Brad Marchand is playing in the final year of his eight-year, $49 million contract signed with the Florida Panthers in 2016.

He started the season with the Boston Bruins but was traded to the Panthers on March 7 for a future first-round pick. Marchand had 23 goals and 28 assists in 71 games for both teams during the regular season.

Ad

Marchand said that he’s open to re-signing with the Panthers but will decide after the Stanley Cup Finals. Speaking to ESPN's Greg Wyshynski, Marchand said:

"Yeah, I've thought about it. But we'll deal with that in the future."

He noted that playing in a state with no income tax, like Florida, can be a factor when choosing a team in free agency.

"It absolutely plays a part," Marchand said about no tax in Florida. "If you have two teams that are offering the same contract, you're going to pick the team with less tax."

Brad Marchand has been a key player for the Panthers during the playoffs, with 10 goals and 20 points in 22 games. In the Stanley Cup Finals against the Edmonton Oilers, he leads all players with six goals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilasha Aditi Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.



Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.



Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.



Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.



Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama