"Sniffy sniffy weirdos"; "Idk what the big fuss is": Social media fractured over Vancouver Canucks selling used socks 

The Vancouver Canucks are facing criticism from fans online for selling used socks on their team store, Vanbase.ca. Socks worn by Andrei Kuzmenko were listed for $12, while Adidas used practice socks worn by Elias Pettersson were listed for $10. Some fans were upset, whereas others thought it was normal to sell game-worn items.

This comes after a rough season for the Canucks. They missed the playoffs and had locker room drama between Pettersson and J.T. Miller. Fans are tired of poor decisions by the team.

A fan posted on X/Twitter that the Canucks are selling game used socks.

Many fans shared their opinions and reactions on the move:

“They have sold these for years idk what the big fuss is,” one fan said.

“Sniffy sniffy weirdos,” another fan wrote.

"What’s the problem here? Did you expect them to give the socks to you? A new pair costs 30$," one fan added.

"Honestly it’s a great purchase if you play hockey and need extra hockey socks," another fan commented.

Here are some more reactions from fans on X:

"Hey canucks fans. Psa. Hockey socks do not go on your feet. No they aren't selling sweaty foot socks. Lmfao," one fan wrote.

"Most teams sell the socks. Game worn collectors like the have everything from the uniform sometimes," a fan said.

"Flames gave away game worn jersey after the last home game last night for appreciation. Directly from players to fans on the ice. What a difference," another fan added.

Vancouver Canucks coach's comments on missing playoffs

The Vancouver Canucks lost 4-1 to the Vegas Golden Knights in their final regular-season game. Canucks coach Rick Tocchet said after the loss that the team needs to learn from tough games.

“You got to learn from adversity,” Tocchet said via NHL.com. “Look at a team like Vegas, that's what you strive for. They wear you down, heavy on pucks, things like that. Use that as motivation. To win in this league, you got to go through pitfalls.”

Pius Suter scored first at 8:23 of the first period, tapping in a rebound to give Vancouver a 1-0 lead. Victor Olofsson tied the game 1-1 at 18:33 of the second period with a shot from the left circle.

Pavel Dorofeyev scored at 7:59 of the third to give Vegas a 2-1 lead. Jack Eichel deflected a shot at 10:45 to make it 3-1. Cole Schwindt scored an empty-net goal at 18:28 for the 4-1 final.

The Vancouver Canucks ended their season with a 38-30-14 record.

