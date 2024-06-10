Snoop Dogg wears Canadiens legend Chris Nilan's Habs jersey during Montreal show; also meets with enforcer Georges Laraque 

Legendary rapper, singer and songwriter Snoop Dogg made a notable gesture by wearing Canadiens legend Chris Nilan's jersey during his recent show in Montreal.

Additionally, Snoop Dogg had the opportunity to meet with the former enforcer Georges Laraque, who shared a post on X/Twitter about the link-up between the two:

"Awesome moment with my brother @SnoopDogg at @CentreBell in Montreal rocking my @CanadiensMTL jersey! Edmonton will be next!" Laraque wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Expand Tweet

In April, the rapper revealed his "Cali to Canada" tour, with Bell Centre being the stage set for his performance on June 9. Before that, the rapper made a stop at the Centre Videoteron in Quebec City on June 6.

Snoop Dogg and Canadiens players team up to launch new clothing line

Ahead of his show at Bell Centre, Snoop Dogg was seen hanging out at the CN Complex in Brossard, the Canadiens' training arena, with the current and former players, Arber Xhekaj and Chris Nolan.

The reason for their visit was that Death Row Records, the American record label, unveiled its new collection of limited hockey apparel featuring both current and former Habs guys.

The announcement was made by former enforcer Charles Laraque on X:

"Death Row Records is excited to announce the drop of its limited hockey clothing line featuring current & former NHL enforcers. All members of the Media and General Public are welcome to join us on Saturday, June 8 between 12 and 4 pm at the CN Sportsplex in Brossard, Quebec.

"Our first limited drop will feature current NHL enforcer Arber Xhekaj and former Montreal Canadiens, Chris “Knuckles” Nilan."

Expand Tweet

Snoop Dogg is going all out with 10 shows in Canada this month. His "Cali to Canada" tour kicked off in Halifax on June 3 and wraps up in Vancouver on June 25. His next stop is at Rogers Place in Edmonton on June 20. This will be his first performance at the Oilers' arena since 2019.

Dogg is reported to be a huge fan of the Pittsburgh Penguins. He's often seen sporting their gear and cheering them on during games. Not only that, his son is also said to be a massive hockey fan, and the rapper is committed to expanding youth hockey leagues in Southern California.