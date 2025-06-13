"So freaking sick of this s**t": Alex Wennberg's wife Felicia frustrated by Donald Trump-ordered ICE raids meant to deport undocumented immigrants

On Thursday, San Jose Sharks forward Alex Wennberg’s wife Felicia expressed her displeasure after seeing a video of an ICE raid conducted in San Antonio, Texas. The raids are part of an aggressive federal enforcement campaign ordered by President Donald Trump to remove undocumented immigrants.

Felicia Wennberg reposted a clip from the Instagram account ‘flowerinspanish’, which showed a woman being taken away by ICE. According to Univision, the incident occurred outside a San Antonio immigration court on May 29. The woman was reportedly separated from her husband and six daughters after her case was dismissed by a judge.

On her story, Felicia wrote:

“I am so freaking sick of this shit.”

via Instagram /@feliciaweerenwennberg

Federal agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement have been carrying out operations across Los Angeles and other cities, targeting homes, workplaces and public areas. These raids reportedly led to over 40 arrests in just one day. Some raids involved the use of tear gas and flash-bang grenades in the garment district, where protesters were trying to shield undocumented workers.

Alex Wennberg’s wife once called out BookTok community for crude comments at NHL star

Back in 2023, Felicia Wennberg spoke about how her husband Alex Wennberg was being sexually harassed by people in the “BookTok” community on TikTok. She said she once jokingly called him a “BookTok wnk bnk” and didn’t mind others admiring him. But over time, the comments and videos started going too far.

Felicia explained that it no longer felt like admiration and instead came across as predatory and uncomfortable.

“So I've joked before and called my husband booktooks w*nkb*nk and honestly did not mind. I always thought Alex was the most beautiful person in the world and that it just seems the world finally caught up to it,” she wrote.

“The reason I struggled to navigate this is while I'm all for female empowerment and especially around s*x there have been videos and comments made that have crossed the line of what it means to fancy someone and when it actually sounds pretty predatory and exploiting.”

Felicia said she wanted to speak up about respecting boundaries and consent even when the person involved is a public figure. In a later post, she thanked her followers for supporting her and Alex during the situation.

