Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid has signed a 2-year, $25M contract extension with the team. McDavid is in the last year of his eight-year, $100 million contract, which ends after the 2025-26 season. He was eligible to sign an extension for the past three months.First NHL insider Frank Seravalli reported on X,&quot;Sources: Connor McDavid and the #Oilers have agreed to terms on a contract extension.&quot;Insider Elliotte Friedman confirmed the news on McDavid signing an extension with the Oilers with $12.5 million AAV for 2 years.The 28-year-old forward has consistently been one of the NHL’s top scorers. Last season, McDavid scored 100 points and helped the Oilers reach the Stanley Cup Final for the second straight season. However, they lost to the Florida Panthers in both seasons. Now, with the new contract in place, he will look to finally lift the trophy.Soon, fans started reacting to the reports of McDavid signing with the Oilers.&quot;So he’s going Cupless?&quot; a fan questioned, referring to the Oilers' two straight Stanley Cup finals losses.William Wilson @Squwil91LINK@FriedgeHNIC So he’s going Cupless?&quot;Sign and trade with Toronto for Future Considerations, he just told me himself&quot; another fan wrote.Paul Saccone @Paul_SacconeLINK@FriedgeHNIC Sign and trade with Toronto for Future Considerations, he just told me himself&quot;Did people actually think he’s wasn’t staying? The second Drai signed, McDavid did too,&quot; a fan said.Here are some more reactions from fans on X:&quot;LETS F***ING GO DAVO🔥🔥🔥&quot; one fan wrote in excitement.&quot;He pulled a Crosby. ❤️&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;So he's giving them two years. This one and next year - if they don't win, his cap hit is very very manageable and will fit on any contender for year three either in July or by the deadline (year 3) and then he signs somewhere he wants to be as a UFA for 20M+ as a UFA.&quot; A fan speculated.Connor McDavid had hinted at a team-friendly contract in SeptemberEdmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid said in early September that he is taking his time deciding on a contract extension. McDavid wanted a contract that works for him, his family, and gives him the best chance to win the Stanley Cup.“I’m trying to come up with a solution for everybody,” McDavid said, via NHL.com. “I put everything I have into this and deserve to be paid what I feel is fair. With that being said, there is a salary cap and my only desire is to win, so trying to figure out that balance is tricky.”Now, with the new deal in place, McDavid will focus on the upcoming season, avoiding the media distraction. He believes Edmonton’s core players give the team a strong chance to compete.Connor McDavdi and the Oilers will start the new season against the Calgary Flames on Wednesday.