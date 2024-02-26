"So surprised he was crying": Fans react to Sidney Crosby welling up while talking to ex Pens coach Tony Granato

Sidney Crosby teared up as he shared an emotional moment with former assistant coach Tony Granato during a post-game interview on TNT. Granato, who served as the Penguins' assistant coach from 2009–14, is currently battling cancer.

Crosby's emotional bonding with Granato drew reactions from NHL fans. Here's the video of the moment:

Fans reacted to Sidney Crosby's conversation with Tony Granato, with one tweeting:

"So surprised he was crying"

Another chimed in:

"19 years in the league and never once has he let anyone down."

Here are some of the other reactions on X:

In December 2023, Tony Granato was diagnosed with Non-Hodgin lymphoma, a cancer that begins in the lymphatic system. It was announced that he would take a leave of absence from his television career to begin treatment for the disease in the same week.

Four weeks after his absence, Granato returned to television for the first time last month. In addition to the Penguins, Granato also served as assistant coach for the Colorado Avalanche and Detroit Red Wings.

Granato had a 13-year-long NHL career and played for LA Kings, San Jose Sharks, and New York Rangers. In 2020, he was inducted into the US Hockey Hall of Fame.

Sidney Crosby's impressive form continues as Pens beat rivals Flyers

The Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday night hosted the Philadelphia Flyers at PPG Paints Arena. The Pens handed a 7-6 defeat to the Flyers in the Battle of Pennsylvania.

Sidney Crosby continued with his impressive form to further solidify his record against the Philadelphia Flyers. Crosby garnered four points in the matchup, taking his tally to 129 points (55 goals, 74 assists) in 87 games against the Phillies.

Speaking after the game, he said (via NHL.com)

"Obviously, it's a huge rivalry. It's been that way long before I started playing here. But I think just the way they play, they're a gritty team. They're physical, especially this group. They keep coming, give them credit."

He added:

“It would have been easy to step back a little bit, and they didn't. They just kept coming and I thought it was a great response a few different times from us.”

Bryan Rust had three points for the win, while Kris Letang, Marcus Pettersson, and Rickard Rakell all accumulated two points on the night. Meanwhile, Tristan Jarry made 15 saves with an SV% of.714.

With two crucial points, the Pittsburgh Penguins (60 points) moved to fifth place in the East's wild card standings. Sidney Crosby and the Pens take on the Vancouver Canucks next on Tuesday.