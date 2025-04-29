"So toxic a guy turns away 12M" "Announce Mike Sullivan": NHL fans react to HC Rick Tocchet leaving Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks announced that head coach Rick Tocchet will not return for the upcoming NHL season. The choice was made after discussions between Tocchet and management. They shared the update with NHL fans on Tuesday on X.
Canucks president Jim Rutherford talked about the situation in his statement following Tocchet's decision to part ways.
"Unfortunately Rick has decided to leave the Vancouver Canucks," Rutherford said, via NHL.com. "This is very disappointing news, but we respect Rick’s decision to move to a new chapter in his hockey career. We did everything in our power to keep him, but at the end of the day Rick felt he needed a change."
Rick Tocchet joined the Canucks in January 2023. His leadership was important this season when the team was struggling with injuries and locker room drama.
After the news was shared, it caught the attention of NHL fans. And soon they started sharing their diverse opinions on it.
“Imagine being so toxic a guy turns away 12M,” one fan wrote, referring to Tocchet leaving a high-paying role.
"Announce Mike Sullivan,” another fan tweeted, referring to former Pittsburgh Penguins' coach.
"Smart move cutting the dead weight. Now start your rebuild. Any plan outside of being in a position to draft Gavin McKenna and/or Landon DuPont is a massive failure," a fan said.
Here are some more reactions from X:
"Cant wait to have torts back as our HC again....." a fan wrote.
"You guys are a joke, 2nd worst organization in the league," an offended fan wrote.
"Joke of an organisation. Tocchet, JT Miller, Boeser and probably Hughes in a year or so, all gone!!!Owners and management need to be gone also. Fleecing the fans on the ice and off the ice with new jerseys every few months," a fan reacted.
Rick Tocchet's statement after rejecting an extension
Rick Tocchet also shared a statement saying he is moving on from Vancouver Canucks. He said family is his priority, and talked about looking for new opportunities.
"I'm choosing to move on from the Vancouver Canucks," Tocchet said. "Family is a priority, and with my contract lapsing, this becomes the opportune time.
"While I don't know where I'm headed, or exactly how this will play out for me over the near term, I feel like this is the right time for me to explore other opportunities in and around hockey."
Rick Tocchet thanked the Canucks organization, including Jim Rutherford and Patrik Allvin. The Canucks will need to build a competitive roster next season along with a new head coach.
