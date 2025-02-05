Social media phenom Paige Spiranac pledges support for her favorite NHL team, and it's not the Pittsburgh Penguins

Social media star Paige Spiranac shared that her favorite NHL team is the Colorado Avalanche and not the Pittsburgh Penguins.

In an interview with Brandon Krisztal from the Guerilla Sports network, Spiranac talked about various topics related to the Super Bowl. She mentioned that while she has always been a big supporter of the Pittsburgh Steelers in football, her loyalty in hockey lies with the Avalanche.

When asked if she's a "Bo-Liever, Paige Spiranac responded:

"I think you have to. And I will say that both my parents are from Pittsburgh, so I've always been a bigger Pittsburgh Steelers fan, but I am an Avs fan."

In September 2022, Spiranac made headlines with her enthusiastic comments about hockey players, referring to them as the ultimate party enthusiasts in the realm of professional sports.

"Hockey players are just built different. Hockey gets a 10 because these guys are absolutely insane. They will go into a game, get their two front teeth knocked out and then ... do it all over again the next day. They're in a league of their own," she said.

She rated NHL players a solid 10 of 10 for their celebration skills and ability to have fun. The former golfer also pointed out the unique toughness of hockey players, stating that they can endure injuries during games and still come back to play the next day.

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby avoids injury

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby avoided what appeared to be a serious injury during Tuesday's game against the New Jersey Devils.

Crosby collided awkwardly with Devils defenseman Luke Hughes and forward Erik Haula during the third period. The Penguins captain seemed uncomfortable as he skated off the ice and headed into the dressing room.

However, there was a moment of relief for the Penguins when Crosby returned to the ice a few minutes later. The game concluded with the New Jersey Devils defeating the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 in a shootout, snapping the Pens' two-game winning streak.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are seven points off the wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. With 53 points, they are seventh in the Metro Division.

