"Some are saying Canucks can’t recover from this" - Paul Bissonnette reacts to DJ Heer's Vancouver Canucks playoff music video

Former NHLer and TNT analyst Paul Bissonnette has reacted to the Vancouver Canucks inspired music video called "Game Night." Bissonnette joked that the video could be detrimental to the Canucks' playoff chances.

The music video is a collaboration between DJ Heer and rapper A.S.M. and was released on Thursday on the former's YouTube channel. It is 3 minutes and 41 seconds long and includes shoutouts to players including Thatcher Demko and Conor Garland.

The video presents various locations in Vancouver, including outside the team's arena. A group of Canucks supporters, led by Heer and A.S.M can be seen cheering for the team and emphasizing the Vancouver Canucks' enthusiastic fan base as the club begins its playoff campaign against the Nashville Predators on Sunday (April 21).

The lyrics of the Canucks song go:

"Late night game night back again, you already know. On the ice, we're not nice. Go Cacuks, go go go go. One time for Vancouver City, one time for Thatcher Demko, one time for Connor Garland, and one time for life."

Paul Bissonnette expressed his thoughts on X:

"How do I get the full version??? Not enough sample size to judge on this clip alone but this could be detrimental. Some are saying the #Canucks can’t recover from this. Early adversity and we haven’t seen puck drop in the series yet."

Fans online have engaged in debates regarding the song, with many expressing concerns that it could potentially bring bad luck or jinx the team during the playoffs.

Fans drew comparisons to the Calgary Flames' 2022 song and the Edmonton Oilers' 2023 song, with both clubs being eliminated in the second round of the playoffs.

"The boys need to stay off the socials or they may end up swept," one fan said.

Another chimed in:

"I speak for the fans when I say we don’t claim them."

Here are other reactions:

Vancouver Canucks' playoffs schedule

Vancouver Canucks v Nashville Predators

The Vancouver Canucks qualified for the playoffs after clinching the Pacific Division title with 109 points. They'll be up against the Nashville Predators, who finished first in the Western wild card with 99 points, in Round 1 of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Canucks have the home-ice advantage and will host four games at Rogers Arena. Game 1 of the seven-game series between the Canucks and Predators takes place on Sunday (April 21) at Rogers Arena.

