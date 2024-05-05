The ͏Boston͏ Bruins shattered the hopes of ͏the Toronto Maple Leafs in a heart-wrenching Ga͏m͏e 7, clinching a 2-1 victory at TD Ga͏rden. David Pastrňák eme͏rge͏d ͏as the hero with an ove͏rtime goal, sealing the Leafs' fate and plunging their ͏fans int͏o desp͏air.

Hampus Lindholm's third-period equalizer set the stage for Pastrňák's heroics, while Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman stood tall with 30 saves, securing their spot in the second round. The Bruins, seeded second in the Atlantic Division, will now face the Florida Panthers, who defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in five games.

The disappointment among Toronto Maple Leafs' fans was visible on X/Twitter following the team's heartbreaking loss. One fan commented:

"Some things just never change"

Another fan also felt heartbroken as yet another promising season ended in disappointment.

"I give up on you guys…"

Many expressed a familiar sense of despair, lamenting another missed opportunity and questioning the team's playoff performance.

"Another year. Nothing new." One fan said.

Some fans compared the recurring playoff defeats to a never-ending nightmare.

"LMAOOOOOO 4TH TIME," one user said.

"Losing to the same team in Game 7 for the 4th time in the last decade is insane," one fan commented.

Despite William Nylander scoring the only goal for the Toronto Maple Leafs and Auston Matthews returning to action after two missed games due to illness and injury, the Leafs couldn't overcome the Bruins.

Joseph Woll, who was a late scratch from injury, did not play. As a result, Ilya Samsonov was put in the net and made 29 saves in relief.

Boston Bruins past Toronto Maple Leafs in playoff thriller

William Nylander broke the deadlock, giving the Leafs a 1-0 lead at 9:01 of the third period. Tyler Bertuzzi's relentless pressure forced a turnover deep in the Bruins' zone, allowing Auston Matthews to set up Nylander for a blistering one-timer from the left hash marks.

However, the Bruins swiftly answered back, as Hampus Lindholm tied the­ game at 1-1 just over a minute late­r. Lindholm took a chance from the left circle­. He fired a perfe­ct shot off the right arm of goalie Ilya Samsonov.

With the game on the line in the dying seconds of regulation, Nylander came agonizingly close to securing victory for the Leafs. His centering pass deflected off Bruins defenseman Parker Wotherspoon's skate, but goaltender Jeremy Swayman denied Nylander's bid with a spectacular left-pad save, sending the game into overtime.

In the overtime, David Pastrňák skated into an intentional dump-in by Lindholm, cutting across the crease before lifting a backhand shot over Samsonov's right pad, clinching a 2-1 victory for the Bruins and ending the Toronto Maple Leafs' playoff hopes.