"Some things should not happen","All for it": Maple Leafs fans fractured at Brad Marchand mock trade

The possibility of the Toronto Maple Leafs acquiring Brad Marchand in a blockbuster trade has sparked a heated debate among fans.

At 36, Marchand is an upcoming free agent but remains a valuable playoff performer capable of changing games with both his skills and antics.

When NHL analyst Chris Johnston suggested that the Leafs may have an opportunity to trade for Marchand following Boston's coaching change, fans took to social media to argue for and against the idea.

One tweeted:

"Some things should not happen. Like Thanos getting all the stones. Marchand cannot be a leaf," in response to the rumor.

Another wrote:

"Nope I’d be all for it! Are chucks and Bennet available from Florida too?".

Here are some more fan reactions:

"I'll one positive thing about him. What's one area Leafs struggle with come playoff time? Powerplays. The one thing that killed us against Boston was? Powerplays. Marchand is a playoff Powerplay king. Enough said," one wrote.

"In what world would this be possible? He’s probably going to retire with the B on his jersey, that and he’s old in hockey years," another wrote.

One fan poitned out:

"Marchand has an 8 team no trade list. Marchand’s No Trade List 1 Leafs 2 Toronto 3 Team we ALWAYS beat in the playoffs 4 No Southern Ontario team 5 No team without a post expansion cup 6 Arizona 7 Atlanta 8 Cleveland IYKYK," on X.

"Even though this won’t happen, i am a little bit interested in the thought of this," another wrote.

Brad Marchand is in the final year of his eight-year, $49 million contract with the Boston Bruins.

NHL analyst Chris Johnston said on possible Brad Marchand trade to Leafs

NHL analyst Chris Johnston noted that Brad Marchand ending up on the trade block is surprising, given his importance to the Bruins, but the team's struggles this season could force Boston's hand.

Johnston said on Hockey Patrol:

"This is not a player we expected to find on the Big Board, even if he's currently playing out the final year on his contract. But as a league source noted this week, "I don't think anyone in Boston thought this is where they'd be at.

"If the decision to replace Jim Montgomery with Joe Sacco behind the Bruins bench doesn't produce the desired results, some difficult personnel decisions will almost certainly follow."

Brad Marchand could fetch a hefty return for the Bruins, so the Leafs could be interested in adding Marchand for a potential playoff run.

