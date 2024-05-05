“Someone is getting their a** hooped”: NHL community reacts to abusive comments made by Canucks kid towards Oilers players

The Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks. are set to meet in round 2 of this year’s Western Conference playoff bracket.

While it’s natural for fans to get pumped up about the matchup, some fans can take things to the extreme. Case in point: This young Canucks fan had a boatload of abusive comments for Oilers players.

The outrageous comments have unleashed a fury of backlash from other well-meaning fans across social media.

This fan didn’t mince any words in their reaction:

"Someone is getting their ass whooped !!! And I am not just talking about their hockey team," one fan said.

"Canucks fans may be the worst fans in the league," another fan said.

"Trashy, probably weren’t even fans until this season," one fan said.

The overwhelming reaction has been negative, showing disgust and displeasure toward the child’s comments. Some fans took advantage of the opportunity to poke fun at the Canucks fan base. Plenty of fans threw in their two cents.

One fan made a bold prediction.

"Oilers in 7. 103 injured, 4 dead," the fan said.

"Going to be a “spirited” series!" another fan said.

"Really worried about Campbell when he only just got brought up again and hasn’t played a playoff game this year yet?" one fan said.

The Canucks are looking to make their longest playoff run since 2011, while the Oilers look to build on the success they had last year. Regardless of fan reactions, this series should provide some interesting moments.

Oilers vs Canucks series is a powder keg

A recent piece in the Edmonton Journal called the Oilers-Canucks second-round series a “powder keg.”

As the Journal called it:

"When two Canadian teams are battling it out for a trip to the Western Conference final, you know it’s going to be epic."

On the one hand, Vancouver fans are among the league’s most volatile ones. They can quickly lose their cool, especially if a skilled team like the Oilers starts skating circles around them.

For example, the Journal recalls the riots following the Canucks’ 1994 and 2011 defeats. But beyond that, the Vancouver fans have been waiting forever for a championship. It’s been 53 years and a couple of close calls, but nothing to show for it.

For the Edmonton fas base, it’s year nine of the McDavid era, and fans are growing increasingly impatient. They want to see their hometown heroes recapture the glory days of Mark Messier and Wayne Gretzky from long ago.

As unlikely as it seems, the first-place Canucks are the underdog in this series with the way Edmonton has played. It will be an interesting series and a powder keg, to be sure, on and off the ice.