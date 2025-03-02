"Something big is coming" "LTIR announcement soon?": NHL fans react as Panthers place Matthew Tkachuk on IR

Florida Panthers superstar Matthew Tkachuk has been placed on the injured reserve as of Sunday morning. Panthers reporter David Dwork shared on X that Tkachuk was listed on IR according to the Florida Panthers roster on the NHL media site.

Ad

The 27-year-old has missed all four games following the 4 Nations Face-Off with a groin injury. He appeared to have suffered the injury during Team USA's 3-1 win over Team Canada in the round robin portion of the tournament.

NHL fans reacted to Tkachuk heading to the IR on Sunday morning on X (formerly Twitter).

"Something big is coming!!!," one fan wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

"LTIR announcement soon?," another fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Cap circumcision smh," added another fan.

Expand Tweet

Ad

More fans reacted to the latest injury update.

"This is why the 4 countries should not be played during the season. Panthers will lose millions if they lose in playoffs.," another fan wrote on X.

"Ouch - this explains yesterday's trade with Chicago Blackhawks," a fan wrote.

"Ltir?? To get a goalie?," one more fan added.

Tkachuk's absence will be felt as he remains one of the most productive forwards in the league having recorded 57 points (22 goals, 35 assists) through 52 games played this season. Florida has gone 3-1-0 since returning from the 4 Nations break without its star winger and currently leads an extremely tight race for the Atlantic division.

Ad

Matthew Tkachuk could go on LTIR until the playoffs to free up cap space for Florida

Matthew Tkachuk being placed on IR sparked plenty of speculation as to whether he'll end up on LTIR and then return for the postseason.

If he were to go on LTIR until the playoffs, the Panthers would create $9.5 million in cap space. We've seen similar situations occur with Patrick Kane, Nikita Kucherov and Mark Stone in the past, all of whom ended up winning the Stanley Cup.

Ad

After acquiring Seth Jones in a blockbuster trade on Saturday night, the Panthers have no cap space to work with ahead of the deadline. Placing Matthew Tkachuk on LTIR would provide them with lots of room to add to the depth of the roster in an attempt for another run at the Stanley Cup.

Florida returns to action without Matthew Tkachuk for a huge game against its in-state rivals the Tampa Bay Lightning. The puck drops at 7 p.m. EST on Monday at Amerant Bank Arena.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama