"Something is coming down the pipe": NHL analyst predicts major changes for Boston Bruins after underwhelming start to the season

The Boston Bruins have started the 2024-25 season below expectations, raising concerns among analysts and leaving their fans disappointed. On Friday's episode of "32 Thoughts: The Podcast," NHL insider Elliotte Friedman talked about coach Jim Montgomery's disappointment after the team consistently lost in alternate games. They have held only a two-game win streak and that too only on two occasions. This is the same team that won 65 games in the NHL 2022-23 season.

Talking about Montgomery to co-host Kyle Bukauskas, Friedman shared:

"Montgomery said after the game (against Dallas Stars, which Bruins lost) that what's been most frustrating is that they haven't been able to string together consistent efforts. And that has been the one calling card of that team for years and years, through injuries, whatever, they've managed to still look very much like the same team over the course of a season."

The frustration is mainly due to the team’s inconsistency. The Bruins have struggled to find their rhythm despite holding third place in the Atlantic Division with 18 points.

Special teams have been a major issue this season. The power play is operating at just 11.8%, and the penalty kill is 75%, far below their usual standards. Third-period struggles have also hurt the team.

"Right now, they are the exact opposite." Friedman said. "So I'm with you. Maybe something is coming down the pipe for Boston, and they're all just kind of waiting for it. New Jersey Devils, couple of impressive wins down in Florida, back to back games against the Stanley Cup, champions on the road and victorious in both 10 three on aggregate."

The Boston Bruins failed to hold leads and generate shots in crucial moments, leading to unnecessary losses.

Boston Bruins' top forwards are failing to score amid goaltending improvements

Boston Bruins' key players have not performed as expected. Charlie Coyle, a reliable veteran, has only two goals and one assist in 17 games. His faceoff percentage has dropped, and he has struggled defensively with a minus-eight rating. David Pastrnak, while leading the team in points (16), has been careless with turnovers and inconsistent with his scoring. He was recently behind the team’s frustrations.

One bright spot has been goaltending. Jermy Swayman and Joonas Korpisalo have improved after a shaky start. Korpisalo, acquired in the offseason, has been dependable in recent games. Montgomery praised their efforts but stressed the need for improvement across the roster.

