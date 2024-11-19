"Something’s wrong" - NHL fans left speculating over Auston Matthews' injury as Leafs star travels to Germany for treatment

Auston Matthews has been out since Nov. 3, and there is no indication of when the star player will be able to practice or play again. He is considered week-to-week, but there's no timetable or an official diagnosis aside from "upper-body injury."

Now, Matthews is reportedly in Germany to get treatment for the injury. It is generally not a good sign when players have to seek out special treatment for their ailments, and it doesn't bode well for Matthews coming back soon.

The Toronto Maple Leafs insist that there has been no setback or change in his status, but NHL fans aren't sure they've been completely honest about this situation.

"There’s been no setback yet he was supposed to return last week," one said.

"He’s been day to day for how many weeks now?" another asked.

"People don't tend to go to DOCTORS IN MUNICH when everything is fine," another said.

"Is it me, or is team management and their secret injuries as transparent as the liberal government?" one added.

Matthews has not skated since that Nov. 3 game, which was an overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild. The Toronto Maple Leafs have gone 5-1 in his absence.

Craig Berube opens up on Auston Matthews' recovery

On Monday, Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube revealed that Auston Matthews would not be back on the ice Wednesday against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Auston Matthews is still on IR (Imagn)

He said, via ESPN, of the captain's recovery:

"It's a little bit of a holding pattern. He isn't getting worse, so that's a good thing. It takes time, it's taking long. It is what it is. He's doing what he needs to do to get healthy and get back in the lineup. Our team needs to push on without him right now."

The team has said in the past that this is an issue that was present during the preseason and has cropped back up. They would like Matthews to fully heal and move past it before he returns, but there's no telling when that might be. Every update remains the same: Matthews has no timetable for a return or official diagnosis.

