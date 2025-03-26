"Soooo yucky": Elias Lindholm's wife Annica lets her distaste known for new Starbucks lids

Boston Bruins forward Elias Lindholm’s wife Annica often shares an inside look into their lifestyle with her followers on Instagram. On Tuesday, Annica posted a story where she made her opinion on Starbucks’ new cup lids crystal clear.

Annica posted a photo of her Starbucks cup with the new lid design, accompanied by a blunt review, where she wrote:

“No @starbucks these new lids are soooo yucky 🤢.”

Elias Lindholm's wife's thoughts on lids [via IG/@annica]

Starbucks has redesigned its cups and lids to be more sustainable and to reduce plastic use by 10-20% by introducing compostable fiber cups in select locations. The new strawless lids have a raised lip for direct sipping.

These changes originally rolled out in 2024, have received mixed reactions so far. Some appreciate the eco-friendly shift, while others find the new designs less functional or visually unappealing.

Elias Lindholm’s wife shares the reason behind choosing son Luka’s name

Earlier last year, Elias Lindholm and his wife Annica welcomed their second son, Luka, on September 23. During an Instagram Q&A session, Annica shared details about the name selection and the transition to having two children.

Annica explained that they initially planned to name their second child Leo but decided against it due to how common it was in Sweden, which is Lindhom’s home country.

“So this thing with names is not easy. And we wanted one that worked both in Sweden but also internationally. We liked short names and had Leo since before. But then a lot of people started naming their children that so it didn't feel right to us,” Annica wrote. [translated from Swedish]

Instead, she let Elias choose, and he decided on the name “Luka” for their child.

“But then I told Elias that he got to decide and then it became Luka. And it fit so well, Levi and Luka Lindholm,” she added.

Their first son, Levi, is over a year old. Annica shared that his reaction to meeting his baby brother was so sweet and that he excitedly ran around shouting ‘baby’ and eagerly interacted with his brother.

She then mentioned how happy she was with her family.

“If someone told me that this is what my life would look like I would never ever believe in it. That would be too good to be true. But now it is my life and I am indescribably happy for it,” she wrote.

Annica also noted that adjusting to life with two children has been manageable so far as Elias Lindholm’s mother has been helping. However, she mentioned that she expects challenges when she is on her own.

