  • Sophia Kunin and husband Luke welcome their newborn baby boy Callum Drake - "Our biggest blessing has arrived"

By Sharisse Cohee
Modified Apr 29, 2025 17:46 GMT
Sophia Kunin and husband Luke Kunin (via Instagram/@sophiakunin, @lukekunin9)
The hockey world has received a new addition to the family. Sophia Kunin - a former professional hockey player - and her husband, Luke - a center for the Columbus Blue Jackets - welcomed their firstborn child on Wednesday (Apr. 23).

The baby boy - named Callum Drake Kunin - weighed in at 7 pounds, 8 ounces, and his puck-passing parents couldn’t be more thrilled.

Sophia Kunin posted a sweet photo of baby Callum on Instagram on Monday, showing the child napping next to his teddy bear, along with a small decorative sign listing his birth statistics.

"Our biggest blessing has arrived," Sophia captioned.
As the son of two hockey parents, only time will tell if Callum eventually hits the ice someday, too.

Luke has played in the NHL for eight seasons with several teams. The Missouri native - drafted by Minnesota in 2016 - played three seasons there before joining the Nashville Predators. Later, he was traded to San Jose in 2022 and during the 2024-25 season, Luke skated in 63 games with the Sharks - registering 18 points (11 goals, seven assists) - before being traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets for a fourth-round pick in the 2025 entry draft in March. He has since skated in 12 games with the Blue Jackets.

Sophia Kunin, a Minnesota native, skated for the University of Wisconsin for four seasons (2015-19). She was named captain of the squad in her senior year and led the Badgers to the national championship. She then skated in the now-defunct PWHPA for two seasons in Minnesota.

A versatile forward, Sophia joined the PWHL during its inaugural 2024 campaign when Minnesota selected her in the league’s first-ever draft. She skated in 24 games during the regular season and scored in her PWHL debut on Jan. 3, 2024, to help Minnesota to a 3-2 road win over Boston.

No stranger to the championship stage, Sophia skated in 10 postseason games with Minnesota and hoisted the Walter Cup with the team as the PWHL’s inaugural champs after defeating Boston in the finals.

After winning the Walter Cup with Minnesota, Sophia retired from professional hockey at the age of 27 in June 2024.

Sophia and Luke announced their engagement on Instagram in July 2022 and were married in the following year.

Sophia Kunin retires from professional hockey

After a remarkable career on the ice, Sophia Kunin is hanging up her skates after playing hockey for two decades. Selected by Minnesota in the PWHL’s 2024 inaugural draft, Kunin announced her retirement shortly after hoisting the Walter Cup as league champions.

Sophia Kunin during the PWHL finals in 2024. (Credits: Getty)
In June of last year, she posted a heartfelt Instagram message announcing her retirement, thanking her family, teammates and husband, Luke.

“As a little girl, I could have only imagined where my love for hockey would take me in life,” Kunin captioned. “For the last 20 years, the game of hockey has brought me so many unforgettable memories and experiences, but I am ready and excited to move on to the next chapter in my life.”
Sophia Kunin is also an IIHF Under-18 Women’s World Championship winner, having led the U.S to gold in 2015 with one goal and two assists in five games.

About the author
Sharisse Cohee

Sharisse Cohee is an NHL and PWHL journalist at Sportskeeda with an associate degree in Media Communications with an emphasis in Cross-Media Journalism. While earning the degree, Sharisse was the Editor-in-Chief of the campus newspaper and also became the school's resident sports reporter.

Sharisse earned a bachelor's degree in English from Arizona State University's online campus, graduating with magna cum laude honors. Both degrees influenced her career as an NHL and PWHL writer, allowing Sharisse to weave together her passions for writing and sports.

Sharisse was a sports copywriter/editor at The Upper Deck, a trading card company in Southern California, for two and a half years. She wrote creative and informative copy about hockey players and athletes from various sports, printed on the backs of the trading cards.

Her favorite teams are the Anaheim Ducks, because she was born and raised in Southern California, and also the Pittsburgh Penguins because Sidney Crosby is her all-time favorite NHL player.

When not writing about hockey, Sharisse loves fantasy sports. She plays in hockey, basketball and football fantasy leagues. She lives in San Diego, California, so has the luxury of going to the beach often. She also enjoys working out and watching true crime documentaries, game shows, and binge-worthy TV series.

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

