Sophia Kunin and husband Luke welcome their newborn baby boy Callum Drake - "Our biggest blessing has arrived"

The hockey world has received a new addition to the family. Sophia Kunin - a former professional hockey player - and her husband, Luke - a center for the Columbus Blue Jackets - welcomed their firstborn child on Wednesday (Apr. 23).
The baby boy - named Callum Drake Kunin - weighed in at 7 pounds, 8 ounces, and his puck-passing parents couldn’t be more thrilled.
Sophia Kunin posted a sweet photo of baby Callum on Instagram on Monday, showing the child napping next to his teddy bear, along with a small decorative sign listing his birth statistics.
"Our biggest blessing has arrived," Sophia captioned.
As the son of two hockey parents, only time will tell if Callum eventually hits the ice someday, too.
Luke has played in the NHL for eight seasons with several teams. The Missouri native - drafted by Minnesota in 2016 - played three seasons there before joining the Nashville Predators. Later, he was traded to San Jose in 2022 and during the 2024-25 season, Luke skated in 63 games with the Sharks - registering 18 points (11 goals, seven assists) - before being traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets for a fourth-round pick in the 2025 entry draft in March. He has since skated in 12 games with the Blue Jackets.
Sophia Kunin, a Minnesota native, skated for the University of Wisconsin for four seasons (2015-19). She was named captain of the squad in her senior year and led the Badgers to the national championship. She then skated in the now-defunct PWHPA for two seasons in Minnesota.
A versatile forward, Sophia joined the PWHL during its inaugural 2024 campaign when Minnesota selected her in the league’s first-ever draft. She skated in 24 games during the regular season and scored in her PWHL debut on Jan. 3, 2024, to help Minnesota to a 3-2 road win over Boston.
No stranger to the championship stage, Sophia skated in 10 postseason games with Minnesota and hoisted the Walter Cup with the team as the PWHL’s inaugural champs after defeating Boston in the finals.
After winning the Walter Cup with Minnesota, Sophia retired from professional hockey at the age of 27 in June 2024.
Sophia and Luke announced their engagement on Instagram in July 2022 and were married in the following year.
Sophia Kunin retires from professional hockey
After a remarkable career on the ice, Sophia Kunin is hanging up her skates after playing hockey for two decades. Selected by Minnesota in the PWHL’s 2024 inaugural draft, Kunin announced her retirement shortly after hoisting the Walter Cup as league champions.
In June of last year, she posted a heartfelt Instagram message announcing her retirement, thanking her family, teammates and husband, Luke.
“As a little girl, I could have only imagined where my love for hockey would take me in life,” Kunin captioned. “For the last 20 years, the game of hockey has brought me so many unforgettable memories and experiences, but I am ready and excited to move on to the next chapter in my life.”
Sophia Kunin is also an IIHF Under-18 Women’s World Championship winner, having led the U.S to gold in 2015 with one goal and two assists in five games.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama