"Sound of your voice": Johnny Gaudreau's wife Meredith reacts to late NHL star's throwback podcast

Since the tragic death of NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew in August, the Gaudreau family has been paying special tributes to the memory of their loved ones from time to time.

On Saturday, Gaudreau’s wife Meredith shared a throwback clip of him sharing his thoughts on his favorite coaches. He went on to name former Calgary Flames head coach Darryl Sutter as his favorite.

Meredith added an emotional note to the video originally shared by a fan account. In the caption, she wrote:

“Sound of your voice 🤍🤍”

“I love you 😘,” Meredith added.

via Instagram /@meredithgaudreau_

In August, Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew were tragically killed while cycling in Oldmans Township, New Jersey. The driver involved Sean Higgins was arrested and charged with death by auto, as he was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

In January, Higgins pleaded not guilty to the charges. The case is ongoing, with legal proceedings continuing as both sides present their arguments.

Joel Farabee reminisces his time with Johnny Gaudreau

Calgary Flames winger Joel Farabee shared some personal memories of Johnny Gaudreau in an interview with Sportsnet on Saturday.

Farabee, who played alongside Gaudreau on Team USA, described him as an incredible teammate. He recalled attending a Kenny Chesney concert in Philadelphia after the World Championships, where both brought their close friends.

“What a teammate, I'll say first I got a couple things, actually," Farabee said. "After Worlds, we went to a Kenny Chesney concert in Philly, and I brought all my friends from home, and he brought all his boys from the Jersey Shore, so we had a really good time there.

“Got to make some really good memories. All my hometown boys got to meet him, and they're kind of like my boys' idol, growing up as a player,” he added.

Farabee also shared a funny anecdote about Gaudreau's eating habits during their trip to the World Championships, saying the late NHL star ate only bread for the first three days. He noted Gaudreau’s unique personality and expressed his gratitude for having the chance to play alongside him and get to know him better.

Farabee also mentioned a kind gesture from Gaudreau’s wife, Meredith. When Farabee was traded to the Flames, Meredith reached out and sent him a thoughtful message, which he said meant a lot to him.

