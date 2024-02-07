"Speak for everyone when I say it should be 20 games!" - NHL fans react with Brenden Dillon set for hearing over illegal check

Following Brenden Dillon's match penalty during the Winnipeg Jets' recent 3-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins, the NHL Department of Player Safety has scheduled a hearing for Wednesday to discuss the incident.

The controversy unfolded when Dillon delivered what has been described as an illegal check to the head of Pittsburgh's Noel Acciari.

The NHL Player Safety took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce the hearing. The post on X included a caption that read:

"Winnipeg’s Brenden Dillon will have a hearing today for an illegal check to the head on Pittsburgh’s Noel Acciari."

Expand Tweet

This post sparked a flurry of reactions from NHL fans who voiced their opinions on the matter.

One fan took a strong stance, expressing a sentiment shared by many, stating:

"I speak for everyone when I say this should be at least 20 games!"

Expand Tweet

Another fan expressed frustration with the potential leniency of the league's response.

"EXCUSE ME?! So max 5 games?! Best sport, worst league."

Expand Tweet

A third fan drew comparisons between this incident and a past controversial hit, stating:

"Anyone defending Dillon is also defending Gallagher on a lesser scale. It’s a hit to the head, no in between. No room for that in this league."

Expand Tweet

A fan straightforwardly condemned the hit, stating:

"Bad hit and it deserves a hearing."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Brenden Dillon's 'illegal check' incident

The incident transpired at 4:15 of the second period at PPG Paints Arena. Brenden Dillon incurred a match penalty for the infraction, while Acciari exited the game due to an undisclosed injury.

Expand Tweet

The Department of Player Safety is reviewing the case, with potential supplemental discipline focusing on the illegal check to the head while retaining the authority to modify the infraction upon further examination.

The altercation unfolded as Acciari carried the puck toward the neutral zone, with Dillon impeding him near the boards and subsequently delivering the illegal check to Acciari's head. As a result, Acciari's helmet dislodged, and he struggled to regain his footing.

Teammates assisted Acciari off the ice, where he was evaluated in the locker room. Concurrently, Dillon was dismissed from the game, getting a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct for his hit.