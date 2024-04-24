Spencer Carbery doesn't mince words for Alex Ovechkin's performance in first two playoff games

The Washington Capitals trail the New York Rangers 2-0 in their first-round playoff series, and Alex Ovechkin hasn't been able to bring his usual spark to the team.

After a strong regular season, Ovechkin hasn't performed to his usual standards. In Game 1, the 38-year-old veteran forward didn't manage a shot on goal in the Capitals' 4-1 loss.

In Game 2, Alex Ovechkin only had one shot in the Caps' 4-3 loss on Tuesday night. Moreover, Ovechkin's mistake on the powerplay directly resulted in a shorthanded goal for the Rangers in the second period.

While Ovechkin is not one who typically receives criticism from his coaches, Spencer Carbery acknowledged Ovi's subpar performance in the postgame media interaction on Tuesday.

Carbery said that in the first two games, Ovechkin seemed a bit out of sorts.

"I thought the first two games, he looks a little bit off," said Carbery. "He's struggling. I mean, it's hard. It's the playoffs, on the road, he's getting a tough matchup."

With the Capitals heading back home for Game 3, Carbery has faith that Alex Ovechkin can help the team secure a much-needed win.

"We're going back home now. We'll get an opportunity to be able to control the matchup for him," Carbery said.

"He can flip it. That's one thing about Ovi: he can flip it in one game, and now all of a sudden be a difference-maker and help us win a game or be a driver in winning us a game on home ice."

With a 2-0 deficit in the series, the Caps will hope to bounce back when they host the New York Rangers at the Capital One Arena for Game 3 on Friday. The puck drops at 7 p.m. ET.

Alex Ovechkin speaks on his turnover that led to Rangers' shorthanded goal

The error from Ovechkin on the powerplay in the second period resulted in K'Andre Miller scoring a short-handed goal to give the Rangers a 4-2 lead before the final period.

Ovechkin described it as a lucky bounce but admitted that he needed to play more cautiously, especially in critical moments (via Sammi Silber of The Hockey News on X):

"Yeah, it was kind of weird bounce and I think Zibanejad played stick on stick and how I said, lucky bounce, but I have to play safer, especially in that kind of moment."

Alex Ovechkin has 141 points through 72 goals and 69 assists in 149 NHL career playoff games.