"Sports is unforgiving to older guys": Ryan Reaves makes bold admission after being traded by Maple Leafs to Sharks

By Ankit Kumar
Published Jul 21, 2025 16:53 GMT
NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at Pittsburgh Penguins - Source: Imagn
Ryan Reaves gave more details on his trade from Toronto Maple Leafs. (Credits: IMAGN)

Ryan Reaves spoke honestly about his time with the Toronto Maple Leafs after being traded to the San Jose Sharks. Speaking on The Leafs Nation podcast on Monday, he knew he had to leave Toronto after being sent to the minors (Toronto Marlies).

"I think just the way the season ended, you know, getting sent down to the minors," Reaves said. [28:43] "I think it was just kind of the writing on the wall where, I lost my spot on the team. Which, look, that happens. It's a business. You know, sports is very unforgiving sometimes, especially to older guys."
"So, I think once I was sent down, I think that was kind of just - obviously, I don't really have a place here anymore, and it's probably time to move on."

Ryan Reaves will play for his seventh NHL team. He said that, following his demotion to the AHL, he spoke with GM Brad Treliving and requested a trade, a decision deemed right by both parties.

"So I just - I had the discussion with Treliving and, just told him, I just don't see myself coming back," Reaves said. "And if he could move me, that'd be great."
The San Jose Sharks announced the trade in the second week of July. Reaves was traded for defenseman Henry Thrun. Reaves registered 137 points and 1,100 penalty minutes in 912 career games. He has also played in 113 playoff games, including the 2018 Stanley Cup Final with the Vegas Golden Knights.

Ryan Reaves called the Maple Leafs "best organization"

Despite how things ended, Ryan Reaves had good memories with the Toronto Maple Leafs. He appreciated the friendships he made in Toronto and said it was an honor to wear the Leafs jersey.

"I played for probably the best organization in terms of how they treat the players and how they run the team," Reaves said. "That's how an NHL team or sports team should be run. And, I'm thankful I got to put on that jersey. Obviously, a lot of history in that arena, and I thought it (was) very cool to be able to play for that organization."

Last season, Reaves had two assists in 35 games for Toronto. Now, he will bring experience and physical play to a young Sharks team.

