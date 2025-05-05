Fans reacted as the St. Louis Blues lost 4-3 to the Winnipeg Jets in Game 7 on Sunday night. Adam Lowry scored the winning goal at 16:10 of the second overtime at Canada Life Centre as the Jets pulled off a surprise win. The Blues were ahead most of the game but gave up a late goal. The Jets tied the game in the final minutes before winning in double overtime.
The Blues were close to knocking out the Presidents’ Trophy winners in the first round. It would have been the second time in three years. Instead, their season is over now, while the Jets will play the Dallas Stars in the second round.
St. Louis Blues’ X account posted the final result.
Fans shared their reactions to the St. Louis Blues' double OT loss.
"Never seen a collapse as bad as that. Blues had that game won for the first 58 minutes…. I kept screaming at my TV and for the life of me couldn’t figure out why we wouldn’t skate with the puck to chew the clock instead of dumping it for icing everytime in the last 2 minutes," one tweeted.
"Keep Broberg and Fowler rebuild the rest of the blue line. Kyrou should be on the trading block as well… woof," another commented.
"Disgraceful, gave a game away they dominated for 57 minutes." one fan wrote.
Many fans agreed that the Blues need changes after this loss.
"The only person for a 100% certain no St. Louisan can be upset with is Bennington, that boy was ON tonight… The defense lost with 1.6 seconds in the 3rd. Bennington was giving his all!!!," a fan wrote.
"Thats it. That seals the deal. Im no longer a Blues fan. I’ve been a Blues fan since 1920 and a season ticket holder since 1933. I will no longer watch on TV or renew my season tickets. I’m taking my fanhood to Chicago where they actually know how to run a hockey team." another fan reacted.
"I don’t think I can name a single good thing about St. Louis," a fan commented.
St. Louis Blues squandered 3-1 lead in final two minutes
St. Louis Blues started strong with two first-period goals. Jordan Kyrou scored early to give the Blues a 1-0 lead before Mathieu Joseph made it 2-0 later in the first. Cole Perfetti scored on the power play in the second period to make it 2-1, but Radek Faksa restored the Blues' two-goal lead, 3-1, late in the second.
However, the St. Louis Blues fell apart in the last minutes. Vladislav Namestnikov cut the lead to 3-2 with 1:55 left in the third before Perfetti tied the game with 2.2 seconds left. Adam Lowry then scored in double overtime to win it for Winnipeg.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama