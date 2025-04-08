The St. Louis Blues’ 12-game winning streak ended with a 3-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Monday. The streak was the longest in franchise history and had helped the Blues get back into the playoff race.

Speaking to the media after the loss at Canada Life Centre, coach Jim Montgomery said the team now needs to refocus.

"The streak was great while it lasted," Montgomery said. "Now we’ve got to refocus, and we’ve got to play better than we did tonight to be able to try and get in the playoffs. That’s our focus."

The Blues had entered the game after a 5-4 win over the Colorado Avalanche. That win was their 12th in a row and featured key goals from Zack Bolduc and Robert Thomas. But against the Jets, the Blues couldn’t create enough offense and struggled defensively.

Blues captain Brayden Schenn also spoke about the game and the streak.

"Obviously a 12-game streak is nice to do as a team and get us back in the playoff race," Schenn said. "Obviously tough losing that one — I don't think we had our best tonight. They're a good team. They take time and space away from us. I think we have to dig in a little deeper here for the next three games and find a way to grab points."

In the loss to Winnipeg, Morgan Barron opened the scoring on a partial breakaway. Pavel Buchnevich tied it with a one-timer from the slot after a pass from Thomas. Alex Iafallo gave the Jets the lead again by scoring off a rebound. Adam Lowry added an empty-net goal to make it 3-1.

The Blues have had a strong 2024-25 season. They have a 43-28-7 record and sit fourth in the Central Division. Robert Thomas leads the team with 75 points, and Jordan Kyrou has 33 goals. With three games left, St. Louis is still fighting for a playoff spot.

St. Louis Blues' Montgomery and Schenn talk about Jets' defense and goalie

St. Louis Blues coach Jim Montgomery praised the Jets’ defense and goaltending. He said Winnipeg is one of the best defensive teams and believes Connor Hellebuyck will win the Vezina.

"They’re very committed defensively, one of the best teams, and then they have one of the best, if not, well, [Hellebuyck is] going to win the Vezina this year," Montgomery said via NHL.com. "So, [it] speaks for itself. They've done a great job all year. They're the measuring stick in the West."

Brayden Schenn also respected Winnipeg’s defense, mentioning that they have a strong goalie.

"They're top of the League, right? They’re there for a reason," Schenn said. "They play hard defense, no time and space, good goalie."

Schenn further noted the St. Louis Blues had a better second period but could not finish late chances. Schenn and the Blues are now focused on getting a win in Edmonton next on Wednesday.

