St. Louis Blues vs Anaheim Ducks: Projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 17th March, 2024

In an exciting Western Conference matchup, the St. Louis Blues will square off against the Anaheim Ducks at the Enterprise Center on Sunday evening. Both teams find themselves in the bottom half of the conference standings, with the Blues sitting in 10th place and the Ducks trailing at 14th.

St. Louis enters the game with a record of 35-29-3, coming off a hard-fought shootout victory against the Minnesota Wild, where it emerged triumphant with a 3-2 win. The Blues' resilience in the shootout sealed the victory, boosting their morale as they prepare to face the Ducks.

Meanwhile, Anaheim has struggled recently, evidenced by its 23-41-3 record. In their last outing, the Ducks suffered a significant 6-0 defeat at the hands of the Winnipeg Jets on the road. This loss likely serves as motivation for the Ducks to bounce back and put forth a stronger performance against the Blues.

St. Louis Blues projected lineups

Forwards

Brayden Schenn- Robert Thomas- Jordan Kyrou

Zack Bolduc- Pavel Buchnevich- Jake Neighbours

Brandon Saad- Kevin Hayes- Kasperi Kapanen

Alexey Toropchenko- Oskar Sundqvist- Nathan Walker

Defenseman

Nick Leddy- Colton Parayko

Torey Krug- Matt Kessel

Scott Perunovich- Justin Faulk

Goalies

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

St. Louis Blues starting goalies

Joel Hofer

Joel Hofer will most likely start for the St. Louis Blues. Below are his stats this season:

Games Played (GP): 24

Games Started (GS): 21

Wins: 11

Losses (L): 11

Overtime Losses (OTL): 0

Goals Against (GA): 59

Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.80

Shots Against (SA): 679

Saves (SV): 621

Save Percentage (SV%): .915

Shutouts (SO): 1

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 52 minutes and 46 seconds

Anaheim Ducks projected lineups

Forwards

Alex Killorn- Ryan Strome- Troy Terry

Frank Vatrano- Isac Lundestrom- Brett Leason

Pavol Regenda- Ben Meyers- Jakob Silfverberg

William Lagesson- Bo Groulx- Ross Johnston

Defenseman

Cam Fowler- Olen Zellweger

Urho Vaakanainen- Gustav Lindstrom

Pavel Mintyukov- Jackson Lacombe

Goalies

Lukas Dostal

John Gibson

Anaheim Ducks starting goalies

Lukas Dostal

Lukas Dostal will most likely start for the Ducks. Below are his stats this season:

Games Played (GP): 33

Games Started (GS): 27

Wins: 10

Losses (L): 18

Overtime Losses (OTL): 1

Goals Against (GA): 99

Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 3.57

Shots Against (SA): 989

Saves (SV): 890

Save Percentage (SV%): .900

Shutouts (SO): 0

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 50 minutes and 29 seconds