St. Louis Blues vs Anaheim Ducks: Projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 17th March, 2024

In an exciting Western Conference matchup, the St. Louis Blues will square off against the Anaheim Ducks at the Enterprise Center on Sunday evening. Both teams find themselves in the bottom half of the conference standings, with the Blues sitting in 10th place and the Ducks trailing at 14th.
St. Louis enters the game with a record of 35-29-3, coming off a hard-fought shootout victory against the Minnesota Wild, where it emerged triumphant with a 3-2 win. The Blues' resilience in the shootout sealed the victory, boosting their morale as they prepare to face the Ducks.
Meanwhile, Anaheim has struggled recently, evidenced by its 23-41-3 record. In their last outing, the Ducks suffered a significant 6-0 defeat at the hands of the Winnipeg Jets on the road. This loss likely serves as motivation for the Ducks to bounce back and put forth a stronger performance against the Blues.
St. Louis Blues projected lineups
Forwards
- Brayden Schenn- Robert Thomas- Jordan Kyrou
- Zack Bolduc- Pavel Buchnevich- Jake Neighbours
- Brandon Saad- Kevin Hayes- Kasperi Kapanen
- Alexey Toropchenko- Oskar Sundqvist- Nathan Walker
Defenseman
- Nick Leddy- Colton Parayko
- Torey Krug- Matt Kessel
- Scott Perunovich- Justin Faulk
Goalies
- Joel Hofer
- Jordan Binnington
St. Louis Blues starting goalies
Joel Hofer will most likely start for the St. Louis Blues. Below are his stats this season:
- Games Played (GP): 24
- Games Started (GS): 21
- Wins: 11
- Losses (L): 11
- Overtime Losses (OTL): 0
- Goals Against (GA): 59
- Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.80
- Shots Against (SA): 679
- Saves (SV): 621
- Save Percentage (SV%): .915
- Shutouts (SO): 1
- Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 52 minutes and 46 seconds
Anaheim Ducks projected lineups
Forwards
- Alex Killorn- Ryan Strome- Troy Terry
- Frank Vatrano- Isac Lundestrom- Brett Leason
- Pavol Regenda- Ben Meyers- Jakob Silfverberg
- William Lagesson- Bo Groulx- Ross Johnston
Defenseman
- Cam Fowler- Olen Zellweger
- Urho Vaakanainen- Gustav Lindstrom
- Pavel Mintyukov- Jackson Lacombe
Goalies
- Lukas Dostal
- John Gibson
Anaheim Ducks starting goalies
Lukas Dostal will most likely start for the Ducks. Below are his stats this season:
- Games Played (GP): 33
- Games Started (GS): 27
- Wins: 10
- Losses (L): 18
- Overtime Losses (OTL): 1
- Goals Against (GA): 99
- Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 3.57
- Shots Against (SA): 989
- Saves (SV): 890
- Save Percentage (SV%): .900
- Shutouts (SO): 0
- Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 50 minutes and 29 seconds